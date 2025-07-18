SI

Furious Friday Rally Gets Bryson DeChambeau to the Weekend at British Open

After a birdie-less 78 in Round 1, the two-time major champion shot 13 strokes better with a 65 to get inside the cut line at Royal Portrush.

Bob Harig

Bryson DeChambeau had a 13-shot improvement from Thursday to Friday at Royal Portrush.
Bryson DeChambeau had a 13-shot improvement from Thursday to Friday at Royal Portrush. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The mood, understandably, was not great. Bryson DeChambeau played the entire first round of the British Open without making a birdie. That’s exceedingly rare for him in any event, on any course.

Throw in a couple of double bogeys including one hole where he whiffed and it was a trying day, to say the least. DeChambeau shot 78—7 over par—and appeared headed out of Northern Ireland on Friday evening.

“I want to go home,” is what he said he was thinking on Thursday night.

But he didn’t. DeChambeau returned to Royal Portrush on Friday, made seven birdies, and shot 65 to make the cut with one shot to spare. It was an impressive turnaround for the two-time major champion.

Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark. Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters

“I woke up this morning and I said, you know what, I can’t give up,” he said. “ My dad always told me never to give up, just got to keep going, and that’s what I did today. I was proud of the way I fought back, really persevered through some emotionally difficult moments, and to hold myself together and not get pissed and slam clubs and throw things and all that like I wanted to, like I was very proud of myself.”

DeChambeau has not fared well playing links golf, having accomplished just one top-10 finish in seven previous appearances, a tie for eighth in 2022 at St. Andrews. He missed the cut last year at Royal Troon just a few weeks after winning the U.S. Open.

After finally making a birdie on his 20th hole of the tournament, he added six more including three in a row on the final nine. He overcame his only bogey at the 11th hole and his birdie at the 17th all but solidified his place for the weekend at 143, 1 over par.

“I’ve played the same as I did yesterday,” he said. “That’s links golf for you. I executed pretty much the same shots as I did yesterday. I didn’t feel like I played any different. Today they just kind of went more my way. My wedges were just a fraction better and that was really it. Made a couple more putts. Just really felt like I was rolling it well today. There wasn’t much different. That’s why links golf is the way links golf is.”

More British Open on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf