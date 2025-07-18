Furious Friday Rally Gets Bryson DeChambeau to the Weekend at British Open
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The mood, understandably, was not great. Bryson DeChambeau played the entire first round of the British Open without making a birdie. That’s exceedingly rare for him in any event, on any course.
Throw in a couple of double bogeys including one hole where he whiffed and it was a trying day, to say the least. DeChambeau shot 78—7 over par—and appeared headed out of Northern Ireland on Friday evening.
“I want to go home,” is what he said he was thinking on Thursday night.
But he didn’t. DeChambeau returned to Royal Portrush on Friday, made seven birdies, and shot 65 to make the cut with one shot to spare. It was an impressive turnaround for the two-time major champion.
“I woke up this morning and I said, you know what, I can’t give up,” he said. “ My dad always told me never to give up, just got to keep going, and that’s what I did today. I was proud of the way I fought back, really persevered through some emotionally difficult moments, and to hold myself together and not get pissed and slam clubs and throw things and all that like I wanted to, like I was very proud of myself.”
DeChambeau has not fared well playing links golf, having accomplished just one top-10 finish in seven previous appearances, a tie for eighth in 2022 at St. Andrews. He missed the cut last year at Royal Troon just a few weeks after winning the U.S. Open.
After finally making a birdie on his 20th hole of the tournament, he added six more including three in a row on the final nine. He overcame his only bogey at the 11th hole and his birdie at the 17th all but solidified his place for the weekend at 143, 1 over par.
“I’ve played the same as I did yesterday,” he said. “That’s links golf for you. I executed pretty much the same shots as I did yesterday. I didn’t feel like I played any different. Today they just kind of went more my way. My wedges were just a fraction better and that was really it. Made a couple more putts. Just really felt like I was rolling it well today. There wasn’t much different. That’s why links golf is the way links golf is.”