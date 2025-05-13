Future PGA Championship Locations for 2026, 2027 & Beyond
The 2025 PGA Championship begins in two days at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. This will be the second time that the Quail Hollow Club hosts the PGA Championship and the first since 2017, when Justin Thomas emerged victorious.
Ahead of this year's PGA Championship, here's a look at the courses that will host the championship in upcoming years.
Confirmed Future PGA Championship Sites
The locations for the PGA championships from 2026 to '31 and '34 have already been announced.
Year
Club
City, State
2026
Aronimik Golf Club
Newton Square, Pa.
2027
PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas
2028
The Olympic Club, Lake Course
San Francisco
2029
Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course
Springfield, N.J.
2030
Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Md.
2031
The Ocean Course
Kiawah Island, S.C.
2034
PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas
Both the Baltusrol Golf Club and The Ocean Course will be hosting their third PGA Championship in the upcoming years. The Aronimik Golf Club and Congressional Country Club will be hosting their second PGA Championship, and their first ones in over 50 years. The Aronimik Golf Club has not held the PGA Championship since 1962 while the Congressional Country Club has not held it since 1976.
What Makes a Course a PGA Championship Host?
There are a number of factors that go into determining which course will host a PGA Championship. One key the organizers of the event want is a course that is exciting and allows someone to win the championship, rather than a grueling course that makes winning incredibly difficult. An exciting finish can truly make a course.
“Our philosophy is we want someone to win it, not lose it,” Seth Waugh, former chief executive of the P.G.A. of America, told The New York Times in 2021. “We want birdies and eagles and bogeys and others. We’re not trying to create a torture test. That’s not what we try to do.”
The New York Times also detailed that when selecting courses, the PGA of America do not want courses that are "overly tight, unforgiving or predictable."
There are not necessarily explicit features that each course chosen shares in common, but courses designed by Pete and Alice Dye have been used multiple times for championships, including The Ocean Course, Crooked Stick Golf Club and Whistling Straits.
Notable PGA Venues and Their Legacy
No venue has held the PGA Championship more than the Southern Hills Country Club (Tulsa), which has held the championship five different times, and most recently in 2022. The Valhalla Golf Club (Louisville), which was designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, has held the second-most with four. The Valhalla Golf Club most recently held the championship last year, when Xander Schauffele earned the win.
The Oakmont Country Club has also held the PGA Championship three times. Established in 1903, it is the highest-ranked "old" golf course and is also regarded as a difficult course.