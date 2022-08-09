2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Southwind

The first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs is here, and there is value to be found across the board.

A good putter will travel anywhere, and playing Tyrrell Hatton's at 50-1 this week sounds like a value play. John David Mercer/USA Today

“The name is Kim. Tom Kim.”

It seems like ever since Joohyung Kim requested he be called “Tom” because of his interest in Thomas the Tank Engine, the 20-year-old has been making noise on the PGA Tour. He channeled his inner “choo-choo” in the Wyndham Championship by steam rolling the competition with a final-round 61. Kim is now the second youngest winner on Tour since World War II, just behind 19-year-old Jordan Spieth.

As for the picks, midrange pick J.T. Poston excruciatingly missed a top 20 by one stroke after playing well all week, but favorite Russell Henley and sleeper Alex Smalley recorded a T5 and T13, respectively.

It’s now FedEx Cup playoffs time and we begin with the top 125 players of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The goal is not only to win, but make sure you are in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings to advance to next week’s BMW Championship. The former WGC event features a layout at just 7,250 yards, but with trouble throughout the course. Many bunkers and 10 water hazards will force the Tour’s best to be dialed with their approach shots to have any chance at victory. Those who can keep the ball in regulation should thrive.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is resurgent Rory McIlroy at +1100. Right behind are three of the four major winners this year in Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler at +1600. Closing out the notables is last year’s FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay at +1800.

For a favorite, we’re going up the board a bit and playing the narrative in Will Zalatoris at +2500. If readers are not aware, the young star fired his longtime caddie Ryan Goble midway through the Wyndham Championship. He then went on to shoot 66-68 on the weekend to salvage an emotional week. However, we believe it could be just the shot in the arm Zalatoris needs to not only finish the season strong, but finally notch his first win on Tour. The course sets up very well for the man who ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach, second in tee-to-green and eighth in total. Willy Z may finally have the spark he needs.

For a midrange pick, we’re going with the value in Englishman Tyrrell Hatton at +5000. He’s quietly put together a solid season, only missing two cuts throughout and recording 12 top-25 finishes worldwide. Hatton has improved in each of his last four starts, culminating in last week’s T8 at the Wyndham Championship. His strengths certainly lie in areas closer to the green as well. Most notably, he ranks sixth in strokes gained: putting on Tour this season and no matter the layout, a solid flatstick travels everywhere. Look for Hatton to contend for his first win of the season yet again.

For a light sleeper, Aaron Wise at +6600 looks to be the right choice. Wise has turned up in some big events against elite fields all year. In his three major starts of the season, you could find Wise at the top of the leaderboard before fading just a bit too much on the weekend. His best play came at the Memorial with a solo second and now he is coming off a T13 at the Wyndham Championship. We also like his well-rounded play for TPC Southwind. Wise does not rank worse than 32nd in each of these key strokes gained categories: off-the-tee, approach, tee-to-green and total. If you’re looking for a player with serious upside, he would be the “wise” choice. (Sorry, we had to.)

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 38

Winners: 5

Top 5s: 13

Top 10s: 7

Top 20s: 4

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:



Rory McIlroy +1100

Cameron Smith +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Jon Rahm +2000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200

Tony Finau +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Jordan Spieth +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Shane Lowry +3300

Sungjae Im +3300

Viktor Hovland +3300

Joohyung Kim +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Billy Horschel +5000

Max Homa +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Corey Conners +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Aaron Wise +6600

Cameron Davis +8000

Davis Riley +8000

Seamus Power +8000

Adam Scott +8500

Alex Noren +9000

Webb Simpson +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9500

Adam Hadwin +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Harold Varner III +10000

Jason Day +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Mito Pereira +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Scott Stallings +10000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Brendan Steele +11000

Cameron Tringale +11000

Denny McCarthy +11000

J.T. Poston +11000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Sebastian Munoz +11000