2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for The Renaissance Club

The best in the world arrive in Scotland a week early to fine-tune their games before the historic 150th Open at St. Andrews.

At +6000, Aaron Rai returns to the place that offered him his happiest moment as a professional golfer. Andrew Wevers/USA Today

No matter the competition, consistently beating a full field of professional golfers for four straight days is extremely impressive.

J.T. Poston did just that last week to notch his second win on the PGA Tour and make him only the third wire-to-wire winner at the John Deere Classic.

As for the picks, favorite Nick Hardy played well, but only well enough for a T30 and midrange pick Chez Reavie missed the cut. However, it was sleeper Chris Gotterup who stole many headlines with his T4 finish as he continues to rise in his early career.

We’d normally be heading over to Kentucky for the Barbasol Championship this week, but because of the new strategic alliance between the PGA and DP World Tours, there are more FedEx Cup points on the line overseas. So we head to the United Kingdom a week early for the Genesis Scottish Open where 14 of the top 15 players in the world will be competing at The Renaissance Club in a tuneup for The Open at St. Andrews. At just 7,300 yards, the par-71 layout will favor strong iron players and if the weather remains dry, the scores should be low.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorites are two-time Irish Open winner Jon Rahm and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at +1100. Right behind is PGA champion Justin Thomas at +1200. To close out the notables are the U.S. Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick and Travelers Championship winner Xander Schauffele at +1800.

For a favorite, we mentioned ball-strikers, so we’re going with the value in Will Zalatoris at +2500. Zalatoris has had one of the best campaigns on Tour this season without a win. All the top 10s, top 5s and excruciating playoff losses have not derailed the young star, as always comes back even stronger. This will be his first start since his most recent tough result at the U.S. Open, but he comes back to a place where he finished 26th last year in not nearly the same current form. On the season, Zalatoris ranks second in strokes gained: tee-to-green and first in strokes gained: approach, which will be exactly the recipe for success this week.

For a high midrange pick, we’re going with a guy who always seems to take his game to another level on the links in Jordan Spieth at +3000. The former Open champion has fallen in love with the style of play during his career and as seen most recently in a warm-up trip at Lahinch. In his last four trips to The Open, he’s recorded three top-10s including his runner-up to Morikawa last year. On the year, Spieth has returned to form with two top 20s, three top 7s and one win at the RBC Heritage. He missed the cut at his most recent start at the Travelers, but that allowed him to return to his happy place more quickly as he prepares to create more history across the pond.

For a light sleeper, we’re playing it safer this week and looking to Aaron Rai at +6000. Rai will be up against a much tougher field this week, but the Englishman will be confident heading back to the site of the most monumental win of his career in 2020. Since the beginning of 2022, Rai has only missed four cuts in 17 starts and in those finishes, he owns a T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, T4 at the Zurich Classic and a T13 at the recent RBC Canadian Open. Rai also ranks in the top 25 in driving accuracy and greens in regulation, which will be paramount for success once again at The Renaissance Club.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 33

Winners: 4

Top 5s: 10

Top 10s: 5

Top 20s: 3

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:



Jon Rahm +1100

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Sam Burns +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Viktor Hovland +3300

Sungjae Im +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Ryan Fox +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Max Homa +5000

Billy Horschel +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Lucas Herbert +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Mito Pereira +6600

Adrian Meronk +6600

Keith Mitchell +6600

Robert Macintyre +6600

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Harold Varner +7000

Brian Harman +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Justin Harding +8000

Marc Leishman +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Sebastian Munoz +8000

Chris Kirk +9000

Matt Kuchar +9000

Haotong Li +10000

Ian Poulter +10000