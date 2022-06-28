2022 John Deere Classic: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Deere Run

The fan-favorite John Deere Classic offers plenty of value as many of the game's stars are taking time off or playing elsewhere.

At +5000, Chez Reavie will look to capitalize on his course knowledge and subdued field. Golffile | Eoin Clarke

When we try to slow things down, the goal is to become more present. For Xander Schauffele, he needed to ramp things up to secure his sixth victory on the PGA Tour.

After the win, Schauffele lamented the fact he slowed things down too much when searching for his next solo triumph on Tour, literally. His pace of play declined considerably over the past season. He arrived in Connecticut with a new sense of urgency and was able to capitalize on Sahith Theegala’s stumble on the 18th hole to continue his ascent among the game’s elite.

As for the picks, favorite Joaquin Niemann did not jell well with the course and missed the cut, while both Joel Dahmen and Seamus Power could not keep up with the birdiefest on the weekend.

We now head to another community favorite stop, the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, aka the “Midwest Masters.” Similar to recent years, this week suffers from a premier run of events prior and is now also hampered slightly by the LIV series debuting in the U.S. The tournament began as the “Quad Cities Open” and celebrated its 50th anniversary last summer. Going low will once again be imperative and with another lackluster field, we may have another new winner on our hands.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is Webb Simpson at +1100 looking for his first win of the year. Right behind is Canadian Adam Hadwin at +1600. Following him is Theegala at +2200 after last week’s heartbreak. To close out the notables is upstart Denny McCarthy at +2500.

Because of the subdued field, we’re going well outside those mentioned above and taking Nick Hardy at +3500 for our favorite. Hardy has faced some tough results this season, including missing seven cuts, but he is currently on a heater. At the end of May, he lost in a playoff on the Korn Ferry Tour and has since not posted worse than T35 on the PGA Tour since, including a T8 last week at the Travelers Championship. Over his last eight rounds, Hardy ranks first in strokes gained: total, in the top-10 off-the-tee and ball striking and 16th in tee-to-green. We’re going to ride his upward trajectory to another high finish amongst those he’s capable of beating.

For a midrange pick, Chez Reavie at +5000 also offers solid value. Reavie has only missed one cut in his last five starts and also finished T8 at the Travelers. At the John Deere Classic, he’s missed the cut just twice in nine starts. Reavie is a short-course specialist and with TPC Deere Run’s par-71 layout measuring just shy of 7,300 yards with open fairways, he’ll be able to exploit his talents. Reavie ranks third on Tour in driving accuracy, so all he will need to do is find the greens in regulation and he should be right there on the weekend.

For a sleeper, we’re going with a name not too many people are familiar with, but should be soon, in Chris Gotterup at +8000. A New Jersey native, Gotterup made a name for himself in the college ranks at Rutgers University and then during his final year at Oklahoma. This past spring he was honored with the 2022 Haskins and Nicklaus awards as the country's top college player. He made his first PGA Tour start at the Puerto Rico Open and took advantage of the light competition there as well and finished T7. With made cuts at the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, Gotterup’s confidence is building and he is poised to become the next great young gun on Tour.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 32

Winners: 4

Top 5s: 9

Top 10s: 5

Top 20s: 3

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:



Webb Simpson +1100

Adam Hadwin +1600

Sahith Theegala +2200

Denny McCarthy +2500

Charles Howell III +2800

Jason Day +2800

Maverick McNealy +3000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3000

Brendon Todd +3300

Patrick Rodgers +3300

Scott Stallings +3300

Adam Long +3500

Nick Hardy +3500

Cameron Champ +4000

Cam Davis +4000

Lucas Glover +4000

Adam Schenk +5000

Adam Svensson +5000

C.T. Pan +5000

Chez Reavie +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Kevin Streelman +5000

Lanto Griffin +5000

Anirban Lahiri +5500

Doug Ghim +5500

Steve Stricker +5500

Alex Smalley +6000

Dylan Fritelli +6000

John Huh +6000

Martin Laird +6000

David Lipsky +6600

Emiliano Grillo +6600

Patton Kizzire +6600

Nick Taylor +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7000

Chris Gotterup +8000

Hank Lebioda +8000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Tyler Duncan +8000

Zach Johnson +8500

Andrew Putnam +9000