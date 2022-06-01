2022 Memorial Tournament: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Muirfield Village Golf Club

Many of the PGA Tour's best head to Jack's Place to kick off the summer months and there is value to be found throughout the board.

At +2000, Xander Schauffele will look to add another win to his underrated year so far. Golffile | Eoin Clarke

Scottie Scheffler reminded everyone why he is the No. 1 golfer in the world last week, but he certainly left something to be desired.

When trying to reassert dominance, it might be prudent to make a birdie or two during the final round. Scheffler could not along with many other contenders at the tricky Colonial Country Club over the final 18 holes. However, the layout and conditions caught the eye of our favorite Sam Burns and he was able to record seven birdies on his way to a comeback playoff win over the world No. 1. Burns continues to prove why he is among the game’s elite as he is now second in the FedEx Cup standings.

As for the rest of the picks, midrange selection Sebastian Munoz could not get anything going on the weekend and sleeper Stewart Cink could not recover from two double bogeys during his first round.

This week began with Memorial Day and it will conclude with a champion at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. This week at “Jack’s Place” marks the time in the season where the PGA Tour moves north for the summer. As noted prior to last year’s event, Nicklaus had a course renovation done and the layout will play up to 100 yards further for a field that includes seven of the top-10 players in the world. However, going low will be the key because Jon Rahm is the only winner in the last nine years to shoot single digits under par.

According to SI Sportsbook, the co-favorites are world No. 2 Rahm and world No. 8 Rory McIlroy at +1000. Right behind is two-time and defending champion Patrick Cantlay at +1600. Next up is recent RBC Heritage winner Jordan Spieth at +1800. To close out the notables are Players champion Cameron Smith and Zurich Classic co-winner Xander Schauffele at +2000.

For our favorite, we’re going with Schauffele at +2000. Since winning the Zurich Classic with Patrick Cantlay, he’s followed it up with a T5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson and T13 at the PGA Championship. Outside of his two missed cuts at the Players and Masters, Schauffele also owns five additional top-15 finishes on the season. Over his past 24 rounds, he also ranks second in strokes gained: driving, which will be imperative with each player doing their best to avoid Muirfield Village’s penal rough. In his last four starts here, Schauffele has finished in the top-15 each time, so look for him to continue another solid season and contend for his first win.

For a midrange pick, we’re going to follow the steam on Patrick Reed at +5000. After a tough start to 2022, the former Masters champion seems to have turned a corner in the last couple of weeks. He’s coming off his best finish of the year, a T7 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he gained strokes in each category for the first time in almost a year. He’s also going into a place where he’s placed in the top-15 three times including a fifth just last year. Another tidbit to consider is the fact that Reed ranks 15th in strokes gained: total on Nicklaus designs. Reed should be able to ride his positive momentum and make some noise on the weekend.

For a deep sleeper, we are going to look at another American who’s shown flashes of turning a corner, albeit a much wider one in Rickie Fowler at +10000. Fowler has notably struggled for a couple of years now, but the yearly trip to Dublin, Ohio, seems always seems to bring out his best stuff. He owns two top 10s, four top 15s and an outlying missed cut in his last six starts here, including a T11 last year. Recently, he’s made six of his last eight cuts, and is coming off two recent top 25s at the Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship, his best performances of 2022. For a guy who’s feeling his best all season and heading into one of his favorite places, something must give.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 28

Winners: 3

Top 5s: 9

Top 10s: 5

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Shane Lowry +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Will Zalatoris +2800

Max Homa +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Davis Riley +4000

Daniel Berger +4500

Mito Pereira +4500

Keegan Bradley +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Patrick Reed +5000

Seamus Power +5500

Chris Kirk +5500

Abraham Ancer +6000

Billy Horschel +6000

Jason Day +6000

Adam Scott +6600

Aaron Wise +6600

Marc Leishman +6600

Matt Kuchar +6600

Gary Woodland +7000

Alex Noren +7000

Si-Woo Kim +7000

Bryson DeChambeau +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Brian Harman +9000

Brendan Steele +9000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Anirban Lahiri +10000

C.T. Pan +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Harris English +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Ryan Palmer +10000