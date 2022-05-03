2022 Wells Fargo Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Potomac

Spring Break continues for many of the world's top players, so continue to look down the board for contenders.

Cameron Young has enjoyed a steady season and is worth the price this week. Sam Navarro/USA Today

Going into last week, we saw some of the shortest odds on the best player in the field since Tiger Woods’ prime.

Most of the time, players do not live up to the pre-tournament hype, but Jon Rahm reminded everyone why he is so highly thought of in the game’s array of elite players. Rahm was able to hold off Brandon Wu and Tony Finau (and their final-round 63s) on Sunday to secure his seventh win on Tour, in wire-to-wire fashion. If anyone thought Rahm had begun to miss a step this season, he put all those doubts to bed.

As for the picks, our mid-range horse Cameron Champ came through in a big way at +5000 with a T6 finish. Favorite Gary Woodland and sleeper Sahith Theegala just missed out on the top 20 by a stroke.

This week, we’d normally be heading to Charlotte for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, but with the upcoming Presidents Cup in the fall, we travel further north to another familiar Tour stop to some, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Like last week, we have a global star in Rory McIlroy headlining the field, but after him, only four additional players from the world’s top 25. The layout is a par-70 playing roughly 7,100 yards. It’s important each week, but shots gained: approach is especially something to keep an eye on with TPC Potomac demanding more precision prior to the green.

According to SI Sportsbook, defending champion Rory McIlroy is the short favorite at +800. To follow are star Canadian Corey Conners, last week’s runner-up Tony Finau and Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick at +2000. To close out the notables are the same as last week, both Gary Woodland and Abraham Ancer at +2800.

For our favorite, Canadian Corey Conners at +2000 looks primed for his second win on Tour soon. Normally we’d be getting a much better number for Conners, but with the subdued field he is now one of the premier favorites. In his last five starts, Conners has not finished worse than T35 and placed in the top 12 in three of those events. He’s been one of the game’s best ball-strikers for a few years now and if he can get his putter rolling, he should be right there. Luckily for Conners, TPC Potomac favors the strong from tee-to-green rather than players with elite short games.

For a midrange pick, we’re going back to the “Cameron” well in Cameron Young at +4000. It’s hard to ignore what this soon-to-be 25-year-old (his birthday is on Saturday) has done in his first full year on Tour. In 14 events, he’s only missed the cut five times and, in those tournaments, has not finished worse than T40. Young owns six top-20 finishes, including a recent T2 at The Genesis Invitational against the game’s elite and a T3 in his most recent start at the RBC Heritage. In overall ranks this season, Young is sixth in birdie average, 11th in putting and 19th in scoring. Look for him to continue the positive momentum towards a first win on Tour.

For a deep sleeper, we are looking at Beau Hossler at +11000. Hossler has been a boom or bust player for most of his career, but has shown more of the former since February. Since finishing T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am he’s only missed three cuts, and owns three additional top-20 finishes, including a T4 at the Valero Texas Open where he almost clinched his first Masters invitation. Hossler seems to be finally honing in on his natural talent and becoming a more consistent force. He now arrives to a course where he finished T6 the last time it held a Tour event, so he’s definitely worth a look at this large number.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 25

Winners: 2

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 4

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Rory McIlroy +800

Corey Conners +2000

Tony Finau +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Abraham Ancer +2800

Gary Woodland +2800

Russell Henley +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Marc Leishman +3300

Keegan Bradley +3300

Paul Casey +3300

Seamus Power +3300

Patrick Reed +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Max Homa +4500

Sergio Garcia +4500

Webb Simpson +4500

Si-Woo Kim +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Joel Dahmen +5000

Keith Mitchell +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Jason Day +5500

Doug Ghim +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Kevin Streelman +6000

Matt Jones +6000

Brendan Steele +6000

Troy Merritt +6500

Matthew NeSmith +6500

Brian Harman +6600

Brandon Wu +6600

C.T. Pan +7000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Dylan Frittelli +8000

Francesco Molinari +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Russell Knox +8000

Lanto Griffin +8000

Adam Long +8000

Anirban Lahiri +8000

Matthias Schwab +8000

Luke List +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Nate Lashley +9000

Kurt Kitayama +9000

J.T. Poston +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Scott Piercy +10000

Martin Laird +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Beau Hossler +11000

Tyler Duncan +12500

Sam Ryder +12500

Doc Redman +12500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12500

Sung Kang +12500

Adam Svensson +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Brian Stuard +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Hank Lebioda +12500

Zach Johnson +12500

Austin Smotherman +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500