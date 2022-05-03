2022 Wells Fargo Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Potomac
Going into last week, we saw some of the shortest odds on the best player in the field since Tiger Woods’ prime.
Most of the time, players do not live up to the pre-tournament hype, but Jon Rahm reminded everyone why he is so highly thought of in the game’s array of elite players. Rahm was able to hold off Brandon Wu and Tony Finau (and their final-round 63s) on Sunday to secure his seventh win on Tour, in wire-to-wire fashion. If anyone thought Rahm had begun to miss a step this season, he put all those doubts to bed.
As for the picks, our mid-range horse Cameron Champ came through in a big way at +5000 with a T6 finish. Favorite Gary Woodland and sleeper Sahith Theegala just missed out on the top 20 by a stroke.
This week, we’d normally be heading to Charlotte for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, but with the upcoming Presidents Cup in the fall, we travel further north to another familiar Tour stop to some, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Like last week, we have a global star in Rory McIlroy headlining the field, but after him, only four additional players from the world’s top 25. The layout is a par-70 playing roughly 7,100 yards. It’s important each week, but shots gained: approach is especially something to keep an eye on with TPC Potomac demanding more precision prior to the green.
According to SI Sportsbook, defending champion Rory McIlroy is the short favorite at +800. To follow are star Canadian Corey Conners, last week’s runner-up Tony Finau and Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick at +2000. To close out the notables are the same as last week, both Gary Woodland and Abraham Ancer at +2800.
For our favorite, Canadian Corey Conners at +2000 looks primed for his second win on Tour soon. Normally we’d be getting a much better number for Conners, but with the subdued field he is now one of the premier favorites. In his last five starts, Conners has not finished worse than T35 and placed in the top 12 in three of those events. He’s been one of the game’s best ball-strikers for a few years now and if he can get his putter rolling, he should be right there. Luckily for Conners, TPC Potomac favors the strong from tee-to-green rather than players with elite short games.
For a midrange pick, we’re going back to the “Cameron” well in Cameron Young at +4000. It’s hard to ignore what this soon-to-be 25-year-old (his birthday is on Saturday) has done in his first full year on Tour. In 14 events, he’s only missed the cut five times and, in those tournaments, has not finished worse than T40. Young owns six top-20 finishes, including a recent T2 at The Genesis Invitational against the game’s elite and a T3 in his most recent start at the RBC Heritage. In overall ranks this season, Young is sixth in birdie average, 11th in putting and 19th in scoring. Look for him to continue the positive momentum towards a first win on Tour.
For a deep sleeper, we are looking at Beau Hossler at +11000. Hossler has been a boom or bust player for most of his career, but has shown more of the former since February. Since finishing T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am he’s only missed three cuts, and owns three additional top-20 finishes, including a T4 at the Valero Texas Open where he almost clinched his first Masters invitation. Hossler seems to be finally honing in on his natural talent and becoming a more consistent force. He now arrives to a course where he finished T6 the last time it held a Tour event, so he’s definitely worth a look at this large number.
2021-22 picks scoreboard:
Events: 25
Winners: 2
Top 5s: 6
Top 10s: 4
Top 20s: 1
Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:
Rory McIlroy +800
Corey Conners +2000
Tony Finau +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Abraham Ancer +2800
Gary Woodland +2800
Russell Henley +2800
Tyrrell Hatton +3000
Marc Leishman +3300
Keegan Bradley +3300
Paul Casey +3300
Seamus Power +3300
Patrick Reed +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Max Homa +4500
Sergio Garcia +4500
Webb Simpson +4500
Si-Woo Kim +5000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Jhonattan Vegas +5000
Joel Dahmen +5000
Keith Mitchell +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Jason Day +5500
Doug Ghim +5500
Aaron Rai +5500
Kevin Streelman +6000
Matt Jones +6000
Brendan Steele +6000
Troy Merritt +6500
Matthew NeSmith +6500
Brian Harman +6600
Brandon Wu +6600
C.T. Pan +7000
Mark Hubbard +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Dylan Frittelli +8000
Francesco Molinari +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Russell Knox +8000
Lanto Griffin +8000
Adam Long +8000
Anirban Lahiri +8000
Matthias Schwab +8000
Luke List +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Lucas Glover +9000
Nate Lashley +9000
Kurt Kitayama +9000
J.T. Poston +10000
Branden Grace +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Martin Laird +10000
Stewart Cink +10000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Chad Ramey +10000
Beau Hossler +11000
Tyler Duncan +12500
Sam Ryder +12500
Doc Redman +12500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12500
Sung Kang +12500
Adam Svensson +12500
Chez Reavie +12500
Brian Stuard +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Hank Lebioda +12500
Zach Johnson +12500
Austin Smotherman +12500
Greyson Sigg +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500