Why Garrick Higgo Wore Boston Red Sox, New Orleans Saints Hats During PGA Tour Win
PGA Tour players can boast so many sponsorship labels that they sometimes look like NASCAR drivers.
However, those watching the Corales Puntacana Championship this past weekend may have done a double-take to see what the hat of tournament champion Garrick Higgo said.
It was a Boston Red Sox cap.
Why?
“I’ve got so many different hats,” the 25-year-old South African said after Round 2. “My favorite one I guess is my Detroit Tigers one that I’ll probably wear tomorrow. But I don’t have a hat deal so I just wear what I want. I don’t have a clothing deal, I just do what I want I guess.”
Higgo, though, didn’t don the Tigers cap in Round 3, instead opting to represent the New Orleans Saints.
Then, in the final round, Higgo, who wore a Titleist hat during the first few years of his career, returned to the Red Sox headwear.
How come the Tigers got scrubbed?
“I’ve got a reason for that,” Higgo said after the final round. “So this is the best hat in the wind. That hat’s great, but the weather just didn't allow for that.”
Is Higgo even a Boston fan?
“I haven’t (ever been to Boston),” Higgo said. “I would love to have—I’m a big Celtics fan, big Boston fan. I’m joking. I want to go there for sure.”
Golfers being sponsored by professional teams and leagues isn’t unprecedented. The LPGA’s Alexa Pano signed a sponsorship deal with the New England Patriots in 2023, and Jake Knapp on the PGA Tour has a deal with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks. The most famous instance was the late great Payne Stewart’s partnership with the NFL, which yielded some indelible outfits.
Maybe after his victory last week, the Red Sox will call Higgo to ensure he wears their logo for the rest of the season—and beyond.