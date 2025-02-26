Gary Woodland Has Heartfelt Message on What Golf Means After Brain Cancer
When Gary Woodland walked into PGA National’s press center Wednesday morning at the Cognizant Classic, he was granted the PGA Tour Courage Award.
The award is not presented annually, as “It’s reserved for special individuals who face exceptional and extraordinary circumstances,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said, sitting next to Woodland.
Woodland, the award's seventh recipient, returned to golf in January 2024 after undergoing surgery for a brain lesion.
But nearly a year and a half since his diagnosis, the 2019 U.S. Open champion still gets emotional discussing all he’s been through.
“Sorry, it's a little hard right now,” the 40-year-old fighting back tears accepting the award. “It’s everything to me because—sorry.
“It’s been a hard journey for me. The last couple years has been really hard. Receiving this is a testament to the people around me because there’s no way, one, I’d be back playing or no way I’d be sitting here today if it wasn't for them. It means everything for me to receive it.”
Last year was difficult for Woodland on and off the course. In 26 starts, he had one top 10 (which came in October) and finished 155th in the FedExCup standings, while still adjusting from his recovery, being brought to tears multiple times thinking he was “dying again.”
In four starts this season, he’s placed T16, T22 and T21 with one missed cut. Starting to see an upward trajectory with his game, he believes last year’s hardships have made him stronger.
“If I wouldn't have played last year, there’s no way I would be sitting here today as optimistic about my game as I am because I understood what hurts me and what doesn’t,” Woodland said. “I understand what I have to do now before I get out of bed, the breathe work and everything I have to do to give myself the endurance to withstand what I'm going to face that day.”
The four-time Tour winner is now No. 73 in the FedExCup and on the brink of getting into more signature events as his past-champion status expires after this season.
But after all he’s been through, he has a new perspective on his career—and life, reinvigorating his love for the sport.
“The one thing about golf is, and I’ve said this, I don't think I realized how much I love this game,” the Kansas native said. “I don't think I realized—the golf world is going through a lot. We have a lot of change going on and things like that. But I don't think I realized how close everything was out here.
“The love and support I’ve had from the Tour and the golf world, it's nothing less than amazing. I truly love being out here. This is my 17th year on Tour. I probably took it for granted. 2011 through 2019, I had a nice stretch, I think I was Tour Championship seven out of nine years, won four times, won a major. You take for granted this is what it’s going to be like.
“That was taken away from me, and it was almost taken away from me for good. I realized how much I enjoyed that. I realized how much I enjoyed coming and doing the things week in, week out, the pro-ams, everything that you’d probably say, this is—take a little for granted. I don’t take it for granted anymore. I enjoy that. I enjoy each day because I know what the alternative is, and I don't want that.”