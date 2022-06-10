A Look at What Players Are Wearing at the U.S. Open

America's oldest major heads to the Cradle of Liberty and this year's field is certain to be wearing apparel that is as bold and decisive as the country's founding fathers were.

The Country Club, located in Brookline, Massachusetts, on the outskirts of Boston, is site of the 122nd U.S. Open and is steeped in rich history. Did you know:

The club was founded in 1882, making it one of the oldest in the United States and one of the five charter members that founded the USGA.

The club has hosted 16 USGA national championships, the second most of all clubs.

It was originally a horse racetrack.

The club features three nine-hole courses, the Clyde, the Squirrel and the Primrose.

It’s located on land that was part of the ancient tribal homelands of the Massachusetts Tribe.

The general manager and chief operating officer, Kristen LaCount, is one of the first women to run a major private club in the country.

The field of players at the 2022 U.S. Open will be trying to make their own bit of history, and here’s what some will be wearing as they trek this storied course.

APPAREL

Chervo: Kurt Kitayama Winning look: Saturday. With three top-three finishes this season, Kurt Kitayama will rock a dynamic look from Chervo's spring/summer 2022 Color Emotion collection. He’ll wear the moisture-wicking Assi polo in Orange Tiger and Timeless Navy, paired with the Scimone trouser made with proprietary sunblock technology and designed in artist-drawn summer slices print. This vibrant color combo will be a crowd pleaser. The Naviglio sweater with jacquard logo detail and a Uscar belt complete the look. G/Fore: Kevin Chappell Winning look: Thursday. California native, Kevin Chappell, begins the 2022 U.S. Open in style sporting California-based luxury performance wear brand, G/Fore. He'll kick off the weekend in the Straight Leg trouser and Daytona Mid Layer for a classic look and flexible play all day. Completing the outfit, he’ll wear the stand-out Camo MG4+ golf shoe and the Perforated Stripe polo - both pieces are from the new Autumn/Winter 2022 collection launching online and in stores June 15. Kjus: Branden Grace Kjus Winning look: Sunday. Excellent fit and quality in golf apparel is of utmost importance to Branden Grace, something he consistently finds wearing Kjus year after year. His winning look is a stylish print polo that is moisture-absorbing and fast-drying to keep him feeling fresh while his mind is on the game. This is matched with a technical tailored pant that is flexible with his movements and stays clean all game. A midlayer supports his swing with a light warmth featuring added ventilation and shifted side seams allow for better movement.

Kjus: Marc Leishman Kjus Winning look: Saturday. Kjus crafts performance-enhancing golf wear designed for golf professionals like Marc Leishman. For his winning look, he’ll pair a sporty polo that is ultra-breathable and stretchy with a technical and flexible pant that provide ultimate comfort. His outerwear features UV protection with moisture-absorbing and quick-drying properties in a handsome look.

Kjus: Shaun Norris Kjus Winning look: Thursday. Shaun Norris' winning look features technical golf wear from Kjus including a summer polo, designed with cooling properties and moisture-wicking fabrics. He layers this with a lightweight and breathable vest or mid-layer and, to complete the look, a stretchy pant that is both water and dirt resistant offers unrestricted freedom of movement ensuring he will play in ultimate comfort. Original Penguin: Cameron Smith Winning look: Thursday. Thursday is Smith’s winning look with a burst of refreshing citrus style in this lemonade print golf shirt from Original Penguin. The fun pops on or off the course and the single-knit stretch fabric ensures a flexible fit that moves with you. This polo has a comfortable three-button placket for easy wearing, and a simple self collar for a timeless polo look. A Pete logo adds a fashionable finishing touch. Peter Millar: Ryan Fox Peter Millar Winning look: Friday. On Friday, Fox will reach for the vintage-inspired design and subtle stretch fabrication of the Soul Performance Mesh polo. He’ll opt for the time-honored design of the eb66 Performance five-pocket pant, a reference point for comprehensive course performance and relaxed, versatile style. He may opt to layer up in the Perth Tropical Camo Performance quarter-zip, featuring a custom tonal print hand-designed in Peter Millar's Pilot Mill studio.



Peter Millar: Kevin Kisner Winning look: Saturday.

Kisner’s looks for the week pull from the versatile style and Tailored Fit design of the Crown Crafted line. He’ll wear the Midnight Performance Jersey polo on Saturday, featuring a soft, stretch fabric with a detailed tonal palm print. The Surge Performance trouser delivers water-resistant capability in a subtle heathered fabric with four-way stretch and easy care. And the Flex Adapt half-zip pullover is crafted from the most flexible fabric Peter Millar has ever developed, with a lightweight design that blocks wind when idle and breathes when in motion.





Peter Millar: Cameron Young Winning look: Saturday. Young's look begins with the Soul Performance polo in Watsonia, a tailored fit design featuring a textured fabrication, a four-button placket and mother-of-pearl buttons. He’ll go with the Tour-tested stretch performance of the eb66 Performance five-pocket pant for classic casual course style. For cooler New England weather, he’ll call on the Hyperlight Weld Hybrid half-zip hoodie, featuring a lightweight, ergonomic design perfect for on and off the course.

William Murray Golf: Jason Kokrak Winning look: Thursday. Jason Kokrak will open the U.S. Open wearing the Pin High polo shirt that sports a print of assorted red, white and blue pin flags blowing in the breeze. An instant classic from Bill Murray and his brothers, this spirited design is another way of paying homage to the greatest game, while keeping it light.