A Dozen of the Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

On Sunday, May 8, recognize mom on Mother's Day with a gift that will be both trendy and functional — and make you look good in the process.

What does your mom like to do? Golf, hike, bike, read, run, swim, shop, tennis, pickle ball, travel, yoga?

Whatever activities your MVP mom enjoys, Mother’s Day is when we get to show her a little extra love and say thank you for all she’s done.

We’ve curated a list of gift ideas she will appreciate receiving. It’s her special day — show her how much you care.

G/Fore: Limited Edition Disruptor S Street Shoe > Made for Mother’s Day, the limited edition Disruptor S Street Shoe is designed with the same premium details as G/Fore’s golf shoes, optimizing comfort, flexibility and support. … The shoe combines style and function, featuring a casual, athletic silhouette. … There are waterproof, smooth full-grain leather uppers and a foam cushion footbed that is washable. … Pink and orange tassels come with the mule sneaker, and colorful camo soles are a fun, unexpected detail. … The easy no-tie, slip-on shoes are ideal for après golf, running errands, going to the office or any spring/summer soiree. > Price: $250 > Shop: gfore.com > Shop: The latest footwear from Global Golf Vessel: Player III Stand Bag > The Player III combines the proven performance with elevated details. … Increased functionality and unmatched craftsmanship from top to bottom. … The white/rose/gold-colored bag has a larger top with a more intentional divider layout, magnetic water bottle pockets and a compression molded back panel for added comfort. … Six additional colors are available as well as either a 6-way or 14-way top option. > Price: $395 > Shop: VesselBags.com > Shop: The latest accessories from Global Golf Vessel: Baseline Tennis Tote > To coordinate with her golf bag, the Baseline Tennis Tote is beautifully crafted from the highest-quality materials. … This bag was built for durability and premium functionality. … A well-padded compartment fits up to two racquets or a laptop when not in use on the court. … Additional interior storage includes a lined valuables pocket for personal belongings and a key-clip to easily find keys. … The Baseline Tennis Tote comes with a nylon shoe bag and features a trolley sleeve that seamlessly goes from the court to the airport and everywhere in between. > Price: $215 > Shop: VesselBags.com > True Linkswear takes the saying “If the shoe fits, buy it in every color” to a new level with the All Day Knit II women’s golf shoe available in eight different colors. … The shoe’s lightweight nature, all-day comfort, sock-fit feel and breathability make these a go-to sneaker for warmer days on the course. … Increased flexibility, durability and the addition of a Wanderlux super-foam midsole are ideal for wearing beyond the course and everyday life. … The one-piece upper conforms to most foot shapes and up to size EE width. > Price: $145 > Shop: TrueLinkswear.com > Shop: TrueLinkswear footwear on Fairway Styles Byrdie Golf Social: Byrdie Bundle > The Byrdie Bundle is the perfect gifting trio. … Complete with a four-pack Tervis Tumbler set, Marion Ruffle Socks and 19th Hole Baseball Cap. … The tumblers help you stay hydrated with 16-ounce capacity, lids and fun branded graphics. … The 100-percent cotton ruffle socks in springy pink bouquet pattern add a bit of fun to golf outfits. … The one-size fits most baseball cap has a more feminine looking fit with embroidered clubs/umbrella design and leather strap in back. > Price: $100 > Shop: ByrdieGolfSocial.com Lohla Sport: Gift Card > Can’t decide what to get mom? A gift card from Lohla Sport lets her choose from an array of golf, sport, resort and country club fashion. … She might like the Radiant Striped springtime vest in peony pink that is lightly quilted and puffed, made from recycled fabric with white and silver accents. Make it into an outfit by pairing the vest with the Sunny Palm skort in a pretty palm leaf print also in peony. The 15-inch length, pull-on style has ample front pockets and one back inside pocket. … With several collections — Ocean Avenue, Rodeo Drive, Fields of Golf, Copacabana, Watermelon Sugar and Core — the special mom in your life is sure to enjoy the shopping spree. > Price: $25, $50, $100 and $200 denominations > Shop: LohlaSport.com Halcyon Days: Golf Hinged Bangle > From England, the Halcyon Days hinged bangle is handmade and hand-enameled with a repeating crossed golf club motif. … Crafted from brass and plated in 18-carat gold, this sophisticated bracelet features an embedded crystal golf ball detailing against a cream enamel base. … Fitted with a traditional hinged clasp for ease and comfort, this elegant bracelet can be worn either as a single item or stacked with other bangles for statement accessorizing. … Also available in green, blue and black colored bases. … The bangles measure 2½-inches x 2⅜-inches wide. > Price: $240 > Shop: ScullyandScully.com Glove It: Glove of the Month Club > The gift that keeps on giving, Glove It’s Glove of the Month Club makes it easy. ... Just pick the size (left or right hand) and mom will get a new print glove every other month for six months. … There’s also a 12-month Glove of the Month option and shipping is free. … Vibrant solid colors and signature prints match other accessories like visors, golf and shoe bags, and club covers. … Each glove is made of stretch lycra with a soft cabretta leather palm. … Golf gloves are UV50 sun protection and have maximum breathability for ultimate comfort. > Price: $95 > Shop: GloveIt.com Lululemon x TrendyGolf: Hooded Define Jacket > Up for adventure and ready for downtime, the Nulu heathered fabric on the Define hooded jacket feels buttery soft and weightless. … It’s also sweat-wicking, breathable, has four-way stretch and added Lycra fiber for shape retention. … Thumbholes and cuffs keep sleeves down and chills out. … A back vent is strategically placed to provide airflow. … There are secure front pockets plus a hidden pocket to stash cards and keys. … The fit is slim and the jacket sits below the waistband for moderate, everyday coverage. … Easy care, easy to wear. > Price: $133 > Shop: TrendyGolfUSA.com GiGi Pip: Rylee Bucket Hat > Keeping mom sun-safe while still looking stylish, the Rylee bucket hat from GiGi Pip is an ideal accessory for golf, travel, beach day and more. … The shape of bucket hats protects the ears, sides of face and back of neck better than baseball caps. … The hat features a satin liner plus adjustable inner band creating the perfect fit. … It also has piping details and a gold logo pin on the back of the crown. … It comes in four colors — brown, cream, sage and lavender, and in four sizes. … If an exchange is needed to get the right fit or hat, GiGi Pip covers the exchange shipping. > Price: $64 > Shop: GiGiPip.com Spartina 449: Ball and Tee Pouch > Fashion-forward moms can carry their golf balls and tees in style with this ball and tee pouch. … Made from durable linen in a variety of patterns. … Ball and tee pouches hold three golf balls and come with three color-coordinated golf tees. … A gold-plated metal clasp easily hooks onto a golf bag. … Bundle with a cute, whimsical Spartina 449 ball marker for a little extra panache to your gift.

> Price: $30 > Shop: Spartina449.com B-Skinz: Golf Skorts > B-Skinz golf skorts are the perfect compliment to mom's golf game and come in so many fun pattern and color options that you will find the perfect print to fit her personality. … The skorts are practical, comfortable and offer ease of movement. … There are two front pockets, one back pocket and the built-in undershorts are designed to stay in place. … An added feature is the choice of three different lengths depending on how mom likes to wear her skorts, plus eight sizes from XXS-XXXL to choose from. … There’s also tennis skorts for days on the courts.

> Price: $74 – $76 average

> Shop: Bskinz.com

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.