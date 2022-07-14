Justin Thomas Catches Attention With British Open First-Round Look

The two-time major champion looked better suited for a run around St. Andrews than a round on the Old Course on Thursday.

Justin Thomas sports his opening day look of joggers and a hoodie from Greyson Clothiers. Mateo Villalba | Golffile

Golf fashionistas were aghast to see Phil Mickelson play his opening round at the British Open in what appeared to be a black t-shirt, covered nicely by a quarter-zip.

Later in the day, though, attention turned to Justin Thomas, who took to the Old Course wearing joggers and a hoodie — or looking more suited for an afternoon run around town than seeking to win his first major.

For the record, Thomas' opening-round look comes from Greyson Clothiers. According to the brand's script, Thomas is wearing the Rumson joggers and the Blackwatch Camoscap Cokato hoodie.

For Friday, Thomas, the reigning PGA champion, will have a bit more traditional look, wearing the brand's Montauk pant in Maltese blue and Tomahawk sweater in Raven for an outer layer.