2022 British Open Day 1: Scores, Live Updates From the Old Course at St. Andrews
Click Here for British Open TV Times
Notable Thursday Tee Times
The 150th Open began at 1:35 a.m. ET (6:35 a.m. in St. Andrews) with Game No. 1 of 1999 champion Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson and Min Woo Lee. Threesomes will continue off the 1st tee until 11:16 a.m. ET/4:16 p.m. local. Here are some other notable groups (all times eastern):
2:30 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama
2:52 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Cameron Tringale
3:03 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power
4:58 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
8:26 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
9:59 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
10:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
Click here for complete Round 1 and 2 tee times
A Look at the Forecast
Any forecast for the coast of Scotland should be taken with a grain of salt, but the firm and fast conditions players found during practice rounds are expected to continue with relatively mild winds.
Latest Betting Odds
Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite as he tries to end an eight-year major drought, though +1000 seems like a short number with such a stacked field. Xander Schauffele, a winner in his last two starts on the PGA Tour, is the second favorite at +1400. Here's a quick look at the favorites and notables, according to the SI Sportsbook:
Rory McIlroy +1000
Xander Schauffele +1400
Jordan Spieth +1600
Jon Rahm +1800
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800
Scottie Scheffler +1800
Justin Thomas +2000
Cameron Smith +2200
Shane Lowry +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Collin Morikawa +2800
Will Zalatoris +2800
Dustin Johnson +3000
Tommy Fleetwood +3300
Sam Burns +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Brooks Koepka +4500
Max Homa +4500
Tiger Woods +8000
Bryson DeChambeau +9000
Phil Mickelson +25000
