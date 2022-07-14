2022 British Open Day 1: Scores, Live Updates From the Old Course at St. Andrews

The 150th British Open is under way at the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews. Follow here all day for updates.

Notable Thursday Tee Times

The 150th Open began at 1:35 a.m. ET (6:35 a.m. in St. Andrews) with Game No. 1 of 1999 champion Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson and Min Woo Lee. Threesomes will continue off the 1st tee until 11:16 a.m. ET/4:16 p.m. local. Here are some other notable groups (all times eastern):

2:30 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

2:52 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Cameron Tringale

3:03 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

4:58 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

8:26 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

9:59 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

A Look at the Forecast

Any forecast for the coast of Scotland should be taken with a grain of salt, but the firm and fast conditions players found during practice rounds are expected to continue with relatively mild winds.

Latest Betting Odds

Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite as he tries to end an eight-year major drought, though +1000 seems like a short number with such a stacked field. Xander Schauffele, a winner in his last two starts on the PGA Tour, is the second favorite at +1400. Here's a quick look at the favorites and notables, according to the SI Sportsbook:

Rory McIlroy +1000

Xander Schauffele +1400

Jordan Spieth +1600

Jon Rahm +1800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800

Scottie Scheffler +1800

Justin Thomas +2000

Cameron Smith +2200

Shane Lowry +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Dustin Johnson +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Sam Burns +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Brooks Koepka +4500

Max Homa +4500

Tiger Woods +8000

Bryson DeChambeau +9000

Phil Mickelson +25000

