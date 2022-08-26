Kalea Premier Set Tailor Made for Wide Range of Women Golfers

TaylorMade, knowing 'women will no longer accept a half-hearted approach to product design,' has created a tech-heavy woods and irons set that is unlike previous models.

The set's driver is designed for optimal launch angles that will create maximum distance for the slower swing speeds. TaylorMade

Many women want golf clubs that look good but they also need game-improvement technology, especially those who are new to the game. And women who are good athletes often bypass the pastels and wind up buying and playing men’s clubs.

At the intersection of style and substance comes TaylorMade’s Kalea Premier line of women’s clubs. This full-set offering includes tech-heavy woods and irons with performance enhancing lightweight shafts, all in a design that sets them apart from previous models of clubs aimed at women. In addition, Kalea Premier sets include a putter with TaylorMade’s Tour-proven Spyder design.

“Our research has shown that women will no longer accept a half-hearted approach to product design in any industry," says Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s senior director of carbonwoods and metalwoods.

The Kalea Premier driver features a lightweight carbon crown and sole with a 22-gram back weight. The combination, along with 12.5 degrees of loft, creates a center of gravity (CG) extremely low and back for ultra-forgiveness and optimal launch angles that promote maximum distance at lower swing speeds.

Kalea Premier fairway woods have been designed to promote ease of getting the ball in the air, while at the same time, offering maximum forgiveness with a 37 percent larger clubface than its predecessor. The Rescue clubs in the set feature V-Steel sole technology and low CG that continues the theme of easy launch from fairways and the tee.

The irons use the company’s Cap Back design that provides stability in the upper part of the clubface, along with the Speed Pocket — a flexible face that promotes distance. The iron design minimizes vibrations and is a super game improvement iron without being too bulky.

This version of the Spider Mini putter is designed with a lightweight shaft that reduces overall weight without sacrificing the technology and playability of the putter.

The lightweight cart bag that comes with the set is made of a premium heathered nylon and features a 14-way top and and seven pockets.

The 11-piece package set has a retail price of $1,699 and includes driver, 5-wood, 5-Rescue, 6-Rescue, 7i-PW, SW, putter and bag. The Kalea Premier is also offered in a combo set with a retail cost of $999 and includes 5-Rescue, 6-Rescue, 7i-PW and SW.

Individual clubs have the following pricing — driver, $449; fairway, $249: Rescue, $199: irons (5-piece), $599; and putter, $279.

The Kalea Premier driver is offered in a 12.5-degree loft (right- and left-handed) with a 44.25-inch Kalea Premier 40 shaft and Lamkin Sonar 38g 0.580 Round grip. Fairways offered are: 3-wood (17 degrees), 5-wood (20.5 degrees) and 7-wood (23 degrees in right-hand only). All fairways are equipped with the Kalea Premier 40 shaft and Lamkin Sonar 38g 0.580 Round grips.

Kalea Premier Rescue clubs are offered in 23, 27, 31 and 35 degrees (right-hand) with the Kalea Premier 40 shaft and Lamkin Sonar 38g 0.580 Round grips. Iron offerings are 6-PW, AW and SW with the same shafts and grips. The Spider Mini putter features an L-neck hosel, 33-inch’ graphite shaft and a SuperStroke GTR 1.0 grip.

The clubs are available now for presale and will be available at retail on Oct. 14.