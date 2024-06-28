This Luxury Brand Just Dropped Another Innovative Golf Shoe
When it comes to golf shoes, grip is paramount. Otherwise, what are we doing here?
G/FORE, the maker of golf apparel and shoes for men and women, turns heads as a luxury lifestyle brand with California-cool looks (the brand began and remains based in Los Angeles), and in the shoe category it has developed a loyal following by matching function to style.
Style is nice on the 1st tee but golf shoes prove their mettle through all 18 holes, and G/FORE’s newest men’s model, the G/18, raises the bar for grip in the company’s offerings. The G/18 ($250) has a unique sole providing three levels of grip, with rounded edges, what the company calls a “crash pad heel” and a traction-covered toe wrap for stability during a swing.
Designed with a wide base, the shoe fits naturally with an engineered heel-to-toe rocker and raised widewalls for additional balance. The interior has cushioned foam and washable 3D-molded insoles.
And the entire model is lightweight and waterproof, two qualities that are especially welcome if you walk the course.
The G/18 is available in onyx/snow and snow/knockout pink colorways, with three more colorways coming later this summer.