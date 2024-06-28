SI

This Luxury Brand Just Dropped Another Innovative Golf Shoe

The G/FORE G/18 provides three levels of grip plus waterproof protection.

The new G/FORE G/18 in onyx/snow.
When it comes to golf shoes, grip is paramount. Otherwise, what are we doing here?

G/FORE, the maker of golf apparel and shoes for men and women, turns heads as a luxury lifestyle brand with California-cool looks (the brand began and remains based in Los Angeles), and in the shoe category it has developed a loyal following by matching function to style.

Style is nice on the 1st tee but golf shoes prove their mettle through all 18 holes, and G/FORE’s newest men’s model, the G/18, raises the bar for grip in the company’s offerings. The G/18 ($250) has a unique sole providing three levels of grip, with rounded edges, what the company calls a “crash pad heel” and a traction-covered toe wrap for stability during a swing.

Designed with a wide base, the shoe fits naturally with an engineered heel-to-toe rocker and raised widewalls for additional balance. The interior has cushioned foam and washable 3D-molded insoles.

And the entire model is lightweight and waterproof, two qualities that are especially welcome if you walk the course.

The G/18 is available in onyx/snow and snow/knockout pink colorways, with three more colorways coming later this summer.

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is the senior golf editor for Sports Illustrated whose career has spanned more than 25 years covering sports. He’s been featured on ESPN.com, PGATour.com, The Golfers Journal and Tampa Bay Times. He’s also the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, John is based in Indianapolis.

