Golf Fans Rip Keegan Bradley's Odd Coaching Decision to Stick With Ryder Cup Pairing
Entering the second day of the Ryder Cup trailing on its own soil, the United States was in need of a spark to forge a comeback at Bethpage Black. But to the surprise of many, captain Keegan Bradley decided to stick with the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Harris English for their match against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.
According to Data Golf, the Morikawa-English pairing—which lost 5&4 on Friday—was ranked 132nd out of the 132 possible foursome Team USA groups.
Why did Bradley stick with those two?
"We have a plan of what we're going to do," Bradley said Friday night. "They beat us today. But we're really comfortable with our plan. We're really comfortable with those two players. ... We're sticking to our plan. We're not going to panic and make those sort of mistakes. We're going to stick to what we know. We have a lot of confidence in them."
Sure enough, the McIlroy-Fleetwood pairing started off hot Saturday, winning four of the first eight holes. Morikawa and English punched back on the back nine and trimmed the deficit to two, but Team Europe slammed the door on the 16th hole and won 3&2.
Team USA fans were furious with Bradley's decision to stick to his plan despite what the analytics indicated.
With two foursome matches remaining Saturday morning, Team Europe leads Team USA 6.5 to 3.5.