This Golf GPS Watch Company Is Flying Under the Radar
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
You’re probably overlooking one of golf’s best-kept secrets: Voice Caddie. While everyone focuses on the big names, these guys have been quietly dropping impressive golf tech that won’t break the bank.
Here’s what sets Voice Caddie apart from Garmin and the rest: no subscription. Every device includes slope distances, full course maps and green details right out of the box. You’re not paying extra to access features you should already have.
I have tested every Voice Caddie device to help you find the perfect fit. Whether you’re ready to invest in a high-tech golf smartwatch or simply want effortless yardages without pulling out your phone, there’s an option that will work for your game and budget.
Premium Tier Voice Caddie Golf GPS Watch: Voice Caddie T11 Pro
Looking for a fully loaded GPS golf watch that won't break the bank? Check out the Voice Caddie T11 Pro, which packs serious features for under $500. You’ll usually find this watch at $349, though it’s currently selling for around $300. For what you’re getting, that’s a steal.
The display immediately catches your eye and for good reason. It’s a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen cranking out 1,100 nits of brightness. In plain English? You’ll have zero trouble reading it on sunny days, and it rivals screens on watches that cost twice as much (like Garmin’s premium Approach S70).
Voice Caddie nailed the packaging and build quality too, making a solid initial impression right out of the box. Fair warning: this watch has a serious presence on your wrist. If you prefer something subtle and slim, you might want to look elsewhere because the T11 Pro leans toward the bulky side.
Here’s what really sets this watch apart: You’re getting premium features without any ongoing subscription costs.
First, the green reading is awesome. They’ll show you slopes, tiers and subtle breaks you might miss with the naked eye. Playing an unfamiliar course? This info can seriously help you avoid three-putts and stick approach shots closer to the pin. Will it read putts for you? Of course not. But knowing there’s a ridge running through the middle of the green or that everything breaks toward the water definitely helps when you’re playing somewhere new. Garmin charges $99 annually for similar green-reading features. Voice Caddie gives them to you free forever.
The swing tempo feature adds another cool element. After you hit, the watch analyzes your rhythm and shows a color (blue means you’re dialed in, yellow means too slow, red means you’re rushing). It’s surprisingly helpful for maintaining consistency.
If you’re primarily buying this for golf and want maximum course features without recurring fees, the T11 Pro delivers incredible value that's tough to match.
Mid Tier Voice Caddie Golf GPS Watch: Voice Caddie T9
Looking for advanced green-reading without breaking the bank? The T9 hits the sweet spot. At this price point, you’re getting features that typically cost much more, such as slope compensation, automatic shot tracking, putt detection and a color touchscreen that stays visible even in bright sunlight.
What is really cool is the Active Green View and PuttView. You can actually spin the green on your screen to match your approach angle and see precisely how putts will break before you line up. Pretty cool stuff for a watch at this price.
The watch automatically recognizes when you’ve hit a shot, tracks your score without any input and even analyzes your swing tempo. Typically you’d need to spend more for these capabilities.
Sure, it’s missing some bells and whistles compared to the pricier T11 Pro. You won’t get club suggestions or wind data and the screen isn’t quite as sharp. But you’re saving $100 and still getting most of the good stuff.
For golfers who want more than basic distances without spending a fortune, the T9 delivers big time. At the sale price? It’s an absolute no-brainer.
Budget Tier Voice Caddie Golf GPS Watch: Voice Caddie A3 Hybrid Golf GPS Watch
This watch packs nearly everything the T9 offers. You’ll get the lively color touchscreen, precise distances to the front/center/back, shot tracking and green contour info. You’ll miss the Active Green and Puttview features, but honestly, most of us weekend warriors can live without those bells and whistles.
What you do get is impressive: distances that factor in slope, the ability to move the pin manually and Smart Course View that will display landing zones, help pick targets and manage your way around the course. Plus, it’ll automatically track every shot you hit.
Here’s where the A3 actually one-ups the T9: it doubles as a basic fitness tracker for walking, running and biking. Sure, it won’t replace your Apple Watch for serious fitness tracking, but it’s perfect if you walk the course regularly or squeeze in some cardio between rounds. Now you’ve got a reason to keep it on after you leave the 19th hole.
For under $200, the A3 hits the sweet spot, especially if you’re the type who likes tracking both your golf game and your daily steps. It’s not trying to be everything to everyone, but for recreational golfers who stay active off the course, this watch makes a ton of sense.
Premium Tier Voice Caddie Golf GPS Clip: Voice Caddie VC4 Golf GPS
The VC4 from Voice Caddie is perfect if you’d rather skip the watch but still need accurate GPS distances with slope calculations.
It’s incredibly compact, virtually weightless and clips onto your hat, belt or bag. The device automatically recognizes which hole you’re playing and announces your yardages through its speaker as you walk the course—no buttons required.
The real breakthrough is how it handles elevation. Voice Caddie’s V-Algorithm and Auto Slope tech calculate plays-like distances based on professional ball flight data, so you’ll get accurate yardages whether you’re hitting uphill or down.
Don’t expect fancy visuals or touchscreens here. This GPS is all about voice guidance for golfers who would rather hear their distances than look at them. It’s designed to give quick yardages without any screen time or complicated menus.
While it looks simple, the VC4 packs serious technology into its tiny frame. You’re getting slope-adjusted distances and completely hands-free operation that’ll speed up your game without breaking your budget.
Mid Tier Voice Caddie Golf GPS Clip: Voice Caddie 300SE Golf GPS
Looking for a more affordable option? The Voice Caddie 300SE couldn't be more straightforward. Press a button, and it will tell you the distance. That’s it. No fancy slope calculations or weather data here. You won’t find course maps or wind readings either. It’s purely about giving you the yardage when you need it.
The best part? It figures out where you’re playing automatically. Turn it on and you’re good to go. The device knows which course you’re on and tracks your progress hole by hole. Plus, the battery lasts about eight hours on a single charge.
Weighing in at just 28 grams, you’ll forget it's even there. Whether you’re new to the game, play occasionally or simply don’t want all the bells and whistles, this basic GPS unit gets the job done without breaking the bank.
When you just want to know how far you’ve got to the flag without any fuss, the VC300SE gives you exactly that, and at a price that will leave money in your pocket for more rounds.
You’re Missing Out if You Haven't Tried Voice Caddie Yet
Voice Caddie is cranking out impressive golf tech that won’t break the bank. No ridiculous price tags or subscription fees. They have more than just golf watches and GPS units, too. Whether you’re watching your wallet or just want gear that matches how you play, you’ll find something in their lineup that fits.