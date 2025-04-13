Golf’s Grand Slam: Rory McIlroy Looks to Become Sixth to Win All Four Majors
Five players have won golf's four major titles and Rory McIlroy is looking to join that club at the 2025 Masters.
Golf's Grand Slam is the sport's Holy Grail, accomplished so far by five players.
Will there be a sixth on Sunday at the Masters?
Rory McIlroy has been chasing the final piece of the Grand Slam for 11 years since winning the British Open in 2014 and has his best opportunity yet Sunday at Augusta National.
Here are the five players who have won the Grand Slam (Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, British Open), with the year and event where they completed the quest:
Career Grand Slam
Gene Sarazen
1935
Masters
Ben Hogan
1953
British Open
Gary Player
1965
U.S. Open
Jack Nicklaus
1966
British Open
Tiger Woods
2000
British Open
