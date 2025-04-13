SI

Golf’s Grand Slam: Rory McIlroy Looks to Become Sixth to Win All Four Majors

Five players have won golf's four major titles and Rory McIlroy is looking to join that club at the 2025 Masters.

SI Golf staff

Tiger Woods completed golf's career Grand Slam at the 2000 British Open.
Tiger Woods completed golf's career Grand Slam at the 2000 British Open. / David Cannon/ALLSPORT

Golf's Grand Slam is the sport's Holy Grail, accomplished so far by five players.

Will there be a sixth on Sunday at the Masters?

Rory McIlroy has been chasing the final piece of the Grand Slam for 11 years since winning the British Open in 2014 and has his best opportunity yet Sunday at Augusta National.

Here are the five players who have won the Grand Slam (Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, British Open), with the year and event where they completed the quest:

Career Grand Slam

Gene Sarazen

1935

Masters

Ben Hogan

1953

British Open

Gary Player

1965

U.S. Open

Jack Nicklaus

1966

British Open

Tiger Woods

2000

British Open

Published
SI Golf staff
SI GOLF STAFF

Home/Golf