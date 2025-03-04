Golf Legend Says LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka Wants Back on the PGA Tour
While speaking on KJR 93.3 FM radio on Monday, Fred Couples revealed that Brooks Koepka told him that he wants to play on the PGA Tour.
“I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time ... he wants to come back,” the 1992 Masters champion said. “I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour.”
Couples has been an extremely outspoken LIV Golf critic over the past few years.
On his Sirius XM radio show after Jon Rahm jumped to LIV for a reported $400 million in December 2023, Couples said: “$100 million doesn’t get it. $200 million doesn’t get it. $300 million doesn’t get it. But for $400 million? It’s a great product and it’s a great show … my ass.”
In March 2023 at a PGA Tour Champions event, Couples said that he tried to tune in to a LIV event on TV but couldn’t stand it.
“I turned it on three times. It was so bad. I couldn’t even watch anyone that I liked,” he said.
There has been recent speculation about Koepka hoping to return to the PGA Tour full-time after his LIV contract ends, but Couples’s comment doesn’t state whether Brooks meant he wants to leave LIV in order to play on the PGA Tour, or whether he means play in certain events after a potential PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment fund deal takes place.
Koepka will tee it up at LIV Golf's Hong Kong beginning Friday.