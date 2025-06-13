SI

Golfer Inside Top 10 at U.S. Open Has Cool Connection to Jets Legend Joe Namath

James Nicholas, a 28-year-old Korn Ferry Tour member, is one of a handful of players under par after round one of the 2025 U.S. Open.

Mike McDaniel

James Nicholas is one of a handful of golfers under par after the first round of the U.S. Open.
James Nicholas is one of a handful of golfers under par after the first round of the U.S. Open. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Korn Ferry Tour member James Nicholas, a 28-year-old Scarsdale, NY native who qualified for the U.S. Open via "Golf's Longest Day" on June 2, fired a one-under par 69 on Thursday and is in a tie for sixth heading into Friday's second round at Oakmont.

Nicholas, who is no stranger to diehard golf fans, once went viral for borrowing a club pro's golf clubs at a Korn Ferry event where he was the ninth alternate.

He's come a long way in his journey since then. He has full status on the Korn Ferry Tour now, and the more that casual golf fans learn about the pro, the more interesting he becomes.

Nicholas's grandfather (who also is named James Nicholas) was a longtime New York Jets orthopedist and was the surgeon who operated on both of Joe Namath's knees, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Nicholas will have no shortage of New York natives pulling for him this week in his first ever U.S. Open, but now he will certainly have Jets fans far and wide in his corner as well.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Golf