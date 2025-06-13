Golfer Inside Top 10 at U.S. Open Has Cool Connection to Jets Legend Joe Namath
Korn Ferry Tour member James Nicholas, a 28-year-old Scarsdale, NY native who qualified for the U.S. Open via "Golf's Longest Day" on June 2, fired a one-under par 69 on Thursday and is in a tie for sixth heading into Friday's second round at Oakmont.
Nicholas, who is no stranger to diehard golf fans, once went viral for borrowing a club pro's golf clubs at a Korn Ferry event where he was the ninth alternate.
He's come a long way in his journey since then. He has full status on the Korn Ferry Tour now, and the more that casual golf fans learn about the pro, the more interesting he becomes.
Nicholas's grandfather (who also is named James Nicholas) was a longtime New York Jets orthopedist and was the surgeon who operated on both of Joe Namath's knees, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Nicholas will have no shortage of New York natives pulling for him this week in his first ever U.S. Open, but now he will certainly have Jets fans far and wide in his corner as well.