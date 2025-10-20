SI

Good Good Becomes 2026 PGA Tour Sponsor With a Return to Previous Tournament City

The Tour will return to Austin, Texas, next year for the Good Good Championship, which suggests that a fall schedule will remain in 2026.

Bob Harig

The PGA Tour last played in Austin, Texas, in 2023.
The PGA Tour last played in Austin, Texas, in 2023. / Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour will have a new event on its schedule next fall to be sponsored by the Good Good brand, a content, accessories and equipment company that was launched a few years ago.

To be called the Good Good Championship, the event will see the return of the PGA Tour to Austin, Texas, where it last played the WGC-Match Play Championship in 2023.

The tournament will be played Nov. 12–15, 2026, at Omni Barton Creek and will be part of the FedEx Fall series of events that allows players to try and secure a spot in signature events for the following season as well as solidifying exempt status among the top 100 in the final FedEx Cup standings. The tournament will be broadcast by Golf Channel.

The Tour did not announce a purse or what the makeup of next fall will look like, the subject of some conjecture as newly appointed CEO Brian Rolapp has expressed a desire to make each event on the schedule more meaningful.

There have been hints at contraction, but the fact that this event is being announced suggests the current fall format will remain intact in some form.

This fall there are seven events, which started at the Procore Championship and continued to the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Baycurrent Classic.

This week’s Bank of Utah Championship will be followed by the Worldwide Technology Championship, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and the RSM Classic.

More Golf on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf