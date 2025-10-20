Good Good Becomes 2026 PGA Tour Sponsor With a Return to Previous Tournament City
The PGA Tour will have a new event on its schedule next fall to be sponsored by the Good Good brand, a content, accessories and equipment company that was launched a few years ago.
To be called the Good Good Championship, the event will see the return of the PGA Tour to Austin, Texas, where it last played the WGC-Match Play Championship in 2023.
The tournament will be played Nov. 12–15, 2026, at Omni Barton Creek and will be part of the FedEx Fall series of events that allows players to try and secure a spot in signature events for the following season as well as solidifying exempt status among the top 100 in the final FedEx Cup standings. The tournament will be broadcast by Golf Channel.
The Tour did not announce a purse or what the makeup of next fall will look like, the subject of some conjecture as newly appointed CEO Brian Rolapp has expressed a desire to make each event on the schedule more meaningful.
There have been hints at contraction, but the fact that this event is being announced suggests the current fall format will remain intact in some form.
This fall there are seven events, which started at the Procore Championship and continued to the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Baycurrent Classic.
This week’s Bank of Utah Championship will be followed by the Worldwide Technology Championship, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and the RSM Classic.