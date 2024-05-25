Grayson Murray's Playing Partner, Fellow Golfers Emotionally Salute Late PGA Player
On Saturday, the golf world was shocked by the sudden death of PGA Tour player Grayson Murray at the age of 30. The American had won the Sony Open in Hawaii just four short months ago, on Jan. 14.
Murray played the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, and then withdrew on Friday citing an illness. His last playing partner, veteran countryman Peter Malnati, emotionally addressed his death in an interview with CBS.
"I didn't know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him," Malnati said. "We get so worked up out there about a bad break here or a good break there ... and then something like this happens, and you realize we're all just humans."
Malnati expressed sadness at the fact that Murray—who has been candid about his struggles with alcoholism and mental illness—appeared to be doing well before his death, which several of his fellow players echoed.
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson noted that he told Murray at the Masters that he was proud of him.
Veteran Luke Donald also expressed his condolences.
Murray won twice in his PGA Tour career—in Hawaii in January and at the Barbasol Championship in July 2017.