Greg Norman Would Love to Have Debate With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
While speaking with Australian Golf Digest, former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said that he would love to “sit down” with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
“I would love to. I would love them to recognize the fact that—like Tiger with his PIP (Player Impact Program) money—that only came because of LIV, right? So Tiger benefitted from that. Rory’s definitely benefitted from that. I would love to sit down and talk to them about it, no question about it. Because I’m not a judgmental person and you only learn the facts and truth when you hear the other side of it," the 69-year-old said.
“But, yes, would I like to sit down with them? Sure, absolutely. And you know what? I’d win the debate.”
The two PGA Tour stars have been harsh critics of Norman. McIlroy, at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, said he believed Norman “should exit stage left because no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room.”
Last week, it was announced that Scott O'Neil would be replacing Norman as CEO of LIV Golf. Despite no longer having that role, the two-time major champion said he will stay on with LIV “in some way, shape or form.”
“Once my official tenure at LIV is up, which is August 31st of this year, I will stay involved with LIV in some way, shape or form. I’m going to stay on the board. So there will be that part of my life, but it won’t be as consuming as what it was before,” Norman said.
“When I look back on my past three-and-a-half years, from my past 20 years, oh my gosh, I really have changed the game of golf more than what people realize.”
In addition to his new role with LIV, the Australian would also like to continue to design some more golf courses.
“I’d like to double the portfolio of golf courses I’ve opened. I’ve done 124 now. I’d love to have 250 done in the next whatever number of years,” Norman said.
“So, no retirement. Slow down, yes. But no retirement.”