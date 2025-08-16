Hall of Famer Juli Inkster, 65, Nearly Breaks LPGA Record at Portland Classic
In 1999, Juli Inkster made history at the Portland Classic, earning a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame with the victory.
Twenty-six years later, the 65-year-old was chasing another indelible feat on those same greens. This time, however, she fell short of sparking another celebration.
Opening with a 3-under 69 in her first LPGA start since 2022, Inkster missed making the cut by one stroke, shooting 74 in Round 2.
“Yeah, wasn’t very inspiring,” Inkster, who shot 1 under in 36 holes, said after Friday’s round. “I didn’t drive the ball as well as I did yesterday. Kind of a grind out there today. I hung in there and grinded and shot a couple over.”
Had the seven-time major champion shot one stroke better, she would have become the oldest player ever to secure a weekend tee time in an LPGA event. JoAnne Carner currently holds that feat, making the cut at the 2004 Chick-fil-A Charity Championship at age 64.
“I frigging love JoAnne Carner,” Inkster said. “Yeah, just kind of means that I have a passion for the game. I love the game. You know, I’m really happy I played this week. Kind of when I signed up was kind of like, What are you doing?’ I was free, I was out there with Hannah Green and Stacy [Lewis] and had a great time. Just love watching the young kids swing. I mean, it’s so impressive.
“I think the game is in a really good shape and happy to be here.”
Did Inkster, who is one of seven female players to have completed the career Grand Slam, know what was at stake in Portland?
“Yeah, a little bit,” she said. “Yeah. I mean, I knew if I could get to 1- or 2-under, I would make it; [1 under] might be a little iffy. I did the best I could out there. Wasn’t really pleased with the way I drove the ball on the back side or my front side.”
Inkster decided to tee it up as a tune-up for next week’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open in San Diego. And despite her week ending early, the 31-time LPGA winner has regrets with how things played out in Portland.
“I think it was really good for me to play,” she said, “whether I win or lose next week, whatever. I’m glad I put myself out there.”