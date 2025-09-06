Hall of Famer Urges Tiger Woods to Play the PGA Tour Champions
It’s been nearly five years since Tiger Woods last won on the PGA Tour, and even longer since he was a consistent presence on the leaderboard. But according to fellow legend Ernie Els, there’s a clear path for Woods to return to professional golf on his own terms.
Three words: PGA Tour Champions.
In a recent interview, Els floated the idea of Woods joining the 50-and-over circuit, where players can use carts, play shorter courses, and ease their bodies into competition. With Woods turning 50 in 2026 and coming off a torn achilles in April, it's fair to wonder if Woods make take Els up on it.
On the latest clip from The Dan’s Golf World Show, which you can view above, Dan and the crew go all-in on the idea. Could Tiger become a new weekly headliner on the senior circuit? Would regular reps with less wear-and-tear actually give Woods a better chance at majors?
Spoiler: One member of Dan's crew says Woods would win every event.
Let’s be real, Woods has only played a handful of events in recent years, and most of them are majors. That schedule doesn’t allow for rhythm, and Tiger’s admitted he’s often showing up cold. The PGA Tour Champions might be a way to build reps without breaking down his body, and still get those competitive juices flowing.
Watch the full clip and more episodes on SI Golf. Would Tiger dominate with a cart? Why Ernie Els may be onto something—and the one line from Dan that had everyone cracking up.