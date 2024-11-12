‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Will Have a Popular Cast Member Reprise His Role
Even 28 years after its release, "Happy Gilmore" is still one of the most quotable golf movies of all time.
Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed fans' hopes that "Happy Gilmore 2" was indeed in the works.
In September, Netflix announced that the film was in production.
Since the announcement, fans of the original movie have been speculating as to which iconic characters will reprise their role for the sequel.
On Tuesday, a photo of Ben Stiller on set was released, confirming that he will be coming back as "Hal L", the hilariously aggressive nurse at an assisted living center.
A photo of Stiller was first shared by Variety.
Some of Stiller's best quotes from the original movie include “You could trouble me for a warm glass of shut the hell up!” and "You will go to sleep, or I will put you to sleep".
The release date for "Happy Gilmore 2" has still not been announced.