Heavy Rains at Quail Hollow Thwart Players’ Preparation for PGA Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many players in the field this week are familiar with the Quail Hollow Club because an annual PGA Tour event is played here.
For them, that’s a good thing.
Because the weather conditions are going to make it difficult to prepare for the PGA Championship that begins on Thursday.
Heavy rain pummeled the course Monday and spectators were not allowed on the grounds due to the conditions. Not that there would have been much for them to see. While there were intermittent breaks, a heavy deluge midday would have made playing nearly impossible.
Tuesday and Wednesday call for more showers and thunderstorms according to a tournament weather report. The weather system is expected to move away by Thursday’s opening round, when drier conditions are expected and temperatures will top out in the high 80s.
There is a further chance of rain Friday and Saturday.
Quail Hollow, much like Augusta National, has a SubAir system meant to pull moisture from fairways and greens. How effective that will be remains to be seen given the amount of rainfall the area has already experienced.
Spectators who were unable to come to the course Monday can ask for a refund or use their ticket for the Tuesday or Wednesday practice rounds.
The 7,626-yard course promises to play even longer due to the rain which will soften the fairways and greens and slow down balls, keeping them from traveling as far.