Hero World Challenge Field Announced Without Tiger Woods, But He Could Still Play
The Hero World Challenge field has been released, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlining an elite field competing Dec. 5-8 in the Bahamas.
Presumably there’s not much arm-twisting needed to get golf’s best to a no-cut 72-hole event in paradise, as five of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 25 are scheduled to compete at Albany. But there’s one notable name missing on the preliminary field list—tournament host Tiger Woods.
The event benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation and the 15-time major champion frequently competes, though he had another back surgery last month (believed to be his sixth overall). After his final round at the British Open in July, where he missed the cut, Woods said he didn’t expect to play again until the Hero, though at that time he didn’t mention any medical procedures.
If he’s able to play, he’ll have a spot: the Hero has three tournament exemption spots that have yet to be filled in the 20-player tournament and in previous years Woods has taken one of those leading up to the event.
Scheffler is the defending champion and Hideki Matsuyama is another past champion competing.
The field so far also includes Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Robert MacIntyre, Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel and Matthieu Pavon. The three exemptions will get the field to 20.