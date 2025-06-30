SI

Hidden Gem Revealed: Bunker Hill Farms in Chicago

The Dan Evans Golf Show hit the road to visit one of the most exclusive private clubs in Chicago: Bunker Hill Farms. Here's a report from an idyllic golf experience.

The Dan Evans Golf Show took a field trip to Bunker Hill Farms.
Join Dan Evans and the crew as they take you inside Bunker Hill Farms—a stunning private golf retreat few have seen and even fewer get to experience. From pristine fairways and epic activities to exclusive stories from the latest PGA Tour action, this episode is packed with insider insights and good times.

Want to see what a truly private golf paradise looks like? Catch all the action — watch the full episode above and catch up on all of our shows on SI Golf.

DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

