Hideki Matsuyama Practiced in the Pouring Rain Ahead of 2025 PGA Championship
That's dedication.
After shooting a seven-under 273 at the Truist Championship this past weekend, Hideki Matsuyama was right back at it on Monday afternoon—rain or shine.
Ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship coming up on Thursday, the golfer began his practice routine at Charlotte, N.C.'s Quail Hollow Club, and was captured on video working at the practice green in the pouring rain.
Here's a look:
Now that's dedication.
Matsuyama finished T17 last weekend at the Truist, marking his second made cut in a row following his two-under 286 at the 2025 Masters. The 33-year-old is currently the 7th ranked golfer in the world according to the OWGR, and is looking for his second PGA Tour win this season.
Hopefully, this weekend's weather is better than Monday's.
