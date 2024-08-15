Hideki Matsuyama Robbed at London Airport Along With His Coach and Caddie
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hideki Matsuyama is without his regular caddie and coach as the FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The trio were robbed at a London airport after Matsuyama had won the bronze medal in the Olympic golf tournament in France.
Matsuyama told the story to Japanese reporters and Japan Golf Digest at TPC Southwind, where he has a substitute caddie.
The golfer had his wallet stolen while his caddie Shota Hiyato and coach Mikhito Kuromiya lost their passports.
Hiyato famously bowed on the 18th green at Augusta National after Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters.
Matsuyama’s bronze medal was not taken.
The caddie and coach were required to return to Japan to sort out their passport issues, likely preventing them from returning to the United States before next week’s BMW Championship.
“I’m going to play golf as if I went back to the way I was before I had a coach,” Matsuyama told Japanese reporters in Memphis. "I feel like all the responsibility is on me.”
Matsuyama hired Taiga Tabuchi, the regular caddie for fellow Japanese tour pro Ryo Hisatsune, who will work in Hiyato’s absence. Hisatsune did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“I’m glad he accepted,” Matsuyama said. "He's worked with Hisatsune this year, so I think he knows the ropes, and he can speak English, so I can rely on him.”
Matsuyama won the Genesis Invitational earlier this year and is ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He is also eighth in the FedEx Cup standings.