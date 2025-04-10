Hideki Matsuyama Winds Up in Creek on the Unluckiest Shot of The Masters So Far
Hideki Matsuyama caught what is easily the worst break of the 2025 Masters so far.
On Thursday, during the opening round of the tournament, Matsuyama hit an incredible shot that, thanks to an unlucky bounce, wound up in the water.
The 2021 Masters champion hit his third shot on the par-5 13th hole right at the pin. In fact, it bounced, then hit the flag stick. Things went rapidly downhill from there.
The deflection sent it right off the green and the ball rolled directly into Rae's Creek.
Video is below.
That is simply excruciating to watch. Instead of being inside 5 feet with a chance for an easy birdie, he got a penalty.
Matsuyama wound up taking a 7 on the hole, which took him from 1 under to 1 over on the day. That double bogey followed a bogey at the 12th hole and completely flipped his round on its head.