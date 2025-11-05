How Marco Penge Transformed Career in 2025 Amid Suspension, ADHD Diagnosis
In one trip around the sun, Marco Penge has transformed his life.
Twelve months ago, the Englishman had plummeted to No. 440 in the world ranking. And at the Genesis Championship in Korea, he faced perhaps the most important 5-foot birdie putt of his life. Had he missed, he would have lost his DP World Tour card. Instead, though, he dropped it in the cup and retained playing privileges by the skin of his teeth.
Now, the 27-year-old’s teeing it up in the DP World Tour’s playoffs at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for the first time in his career. Plus, he’s shopping for houses in the U.S., having earned a PGA Tour card for 2026.
“I still am in disbelief in a way that I am in the position that I am,” Penge, the world No. 29, said Tuesday. “Not from the point that I don’t think I’m good enough, just from the point of how fast it’s happened.”
Still, there was turbulence for Penge throughout this journey. When he earned his DPWT card for 2026, he was under investigation for gambling on golf. Then, in December, he was suspended for three months after it was deemed he had placed wagers on tournaments he wasn’t playing in. Yet, he called his sanction a blessing in disguise.
When he returned, he floored the gas pedal, winning his maiden DPWT title in April at the Hainan Classic, before adding two more victories at the Danish Golf Championship in August and the Spanish Open in October, which came with a Masters berth.
What has been part of the turnaround? Accepting failure.
“I’m so invested in the process,” said Penge, who ranks fifth in driving distance on tour at 319 yards, “and got like real belief in what I’m doing is right, if I don’t play well this week and fail, it’s kind of not the end of the world. It’s fine. You know, what I’m doing has improved so much already this year. So I just need to continue getting better each day and that’s the main focus.”
In addition, Penge overcame another obstacle off the course this year: being diagnosed with ADHD, which came during some time off he took for the birth of his son. And learning to handle his condition better has translated to his achievements inside the ropes.
“I really understood myself and I understand me as a person now,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of things in place if I feel a certain way or things are getting too overstimulated for my brain.
“I feel much better that I understand myself, and I think it’s played a massive part in my career and my success.”
Despite all he’s experienced in 12 months, Penge now sits second in the DPWT’s season-long Race to Dubai standings, trailing Rory McIlroy by 441 points. If Penge can claim the season-long title with two events left, he’ll join an illustrious list with names such as McIlroy, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Greg Norman.
And he’ll be paired with McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton, who is third in points, during the first two rounds.
Although Penge had always looked up to McIlroy, he won’t be intimidated.
“I know on Thursday morning when I step on the tee, I’m going to have some adrenaline because I’m playing with one of the best players in the world for the first time,” he said. “I don't think I’m going to be too nervous. It's purely the adrenaline, similar to how I felt in the playoff at the Spanish Open. I've got a lot of things in place to prepare for that. Fully aware of it already in my head that that's how I'm going to feel. But I clarified with my psychologist that I tend to play my best golf when I feel like that.
“It’s nothing to be scared of. I just want to enjoy the moment and enjoy the experience, being in this position and playing with the top players of the world.”
However his season ends, Penge has accomplished nearly everything he wanted to this year. And after nearly losing his card last season, he has made the most of his second opportunity. Now, he’s taking tremendous pride in becoming a household name.
“I want to be an idol and a role model to the younger guys coming through,” he said. “Last week hit home for me that, wow, I’m starting to become a name in a way, and, yeah, I’ve enjoyed it.”