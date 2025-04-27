After Suspension for Gambling, DP World Tour Pro Wins for First Time
Marco Penge made the most of his second opportunity.
A few months ago, the 26-year-old Englishman was suspended for three months and fined by the DP World Tour for placing bets on several golf tournaments.
Now, he’s a first-time winner on the European-based circuit, claiming the DPWT’s Hainan Classic Sunday in Hainan Island, China.
“This obviously means the world to me,” Penge said afterward. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamt of achieving, winning on the biggest stage. After my time off, it was the thing that I wanted to really prove to myself and prove to everyone, to show what a player I am.”
With the victory, Penge qualified for the PGA Championship next month along with Japan’s Keita Nakajima and Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, who was dumped by LIV Golf after last season.
Therefore, Penge’s redemption tour will continue at Quail Hollow next month alongside the world’s best players.
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he said.