After Suspension for Gambling, DP World Tour Pro Wins for First Time

With the win, Marco Penge earned a spot in the PGA Championship, along with Keita Nakajima and former LIV player Eugenio Chacarra.

Max Schreiber

Marco Penge notched his maiden DP World Tour win after a three-month suspension.
Marco Penge notched his maiden DP World Tour win after a three-month suspension.

Marco Penge made the most of his second opportunity. 

A few months ago, the 26-year-old Englishman was suspended for three months and fined by the DP World Tour for placing bets on several golf tournaments. 

Now, he’s a first-time winner on the European-based circuit, claiming the DPWT’s Hainan Classic Sunday in Hainan Island, China. 

“This obviously means the world to me,” Penge said afterward. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamt of achieving, winning on the biggest stage. After my time off, it was the thing that I wanted to really prove to myself and prove to everyone, to show what a player I am.”

With the victory, Penge qualified for the PGA Championship next month along with Japan’s Keita Nakajima and Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, who was dumped by LIV Golf after last season. 

Therefore, Penge’s redemption tour will continue at Quail Hollow next month alongside the world’s best players. 

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he said.

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

