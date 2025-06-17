How to Watch the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

SI

This week, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be played at PGA Frisco. With 156 of the world’s best players teeing it up, here’s how you can watch.

Nelly Korda won her first major title at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
It’s time for another major championship. 

This week, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be played at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, a 6,604-yard par-72, in Frisco, Texas.

The field is 156 players, including 12 past champions and eight club professionals who qualfieid for the championship. 

The purse is $10.4 million with the champion collecting $1.56 million. Amy Yang is the defending champion, winning last year at Sahalee Country Club by three strokes. 

Here is how you can watch the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (all times EST). 

Round 1: Thursday, June 19

  • Golf Channel: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • NBC: 6–8 p.m.

Round 2: Friday, June 20

  • Golf Channel: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • NBC: 6–8 p.m.

Round 3: Saturday, June 21

  • Peacock: 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
  • NBC: 1:30–6 p.m.

Round 4: Sunday, June 22

  • Peacock: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • NBC: 1:30-–6 p.m.

