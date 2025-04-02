How to Watch the 2025 Masters Tournament
Ready for the 2025 Masters? Well, here’s how to watch the year's first major championship, which begins on Thursday, April 10.
All times are ET.
Thursday, April 10
Masters.com/Masters app
- Honorary Starters, 7:30 a.m.
- Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
Live TV Coverage
- ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 11
Masters.com/Masters app
- Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
Live TV Coverage
- ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 12
Masters.com/Masters App
- Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Live TV Coverage
- Paramount+ noon-2 p.m.
- CBS: 2-7 p.m.
Sunday, April 13
Masters.com/Masters App
- Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Green Jacket Ceremony: 7-7:15 p.m.
Live TV Coverage
- Paramount+: noon-2 p.m.
- CBS: 2-7 p.m.
