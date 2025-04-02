SI

How to Watch the 2025 Masters Tournament

Ready for the 2025 Masters? Well, here’s how to watch the year's first major championship, which begins on Thursday, April 10.

Max Schreiber

The first round of the 2025 Masters will be on Thursday, April 10.
Ready for the 2025 Masters? Well, here’s how to watch it.

All times are ET. 

Thursday, April 10

Masters.com/Masters app

  • Honorary Starters, 7:30 a.m.
  • Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Live TV Coverage

  • ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Masters.com/Masters app

  • Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Live TV Coverage

  • ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

Masters.com/Masters App

  • Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Live TV Coverage

  • Paramount+ noon-2 p.m.
  • CBS: 2-7 p.m. 

Sunday, April 13

Masters.com/Masters App

  • Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • Green Jacket Ceremony: 7-7:15 p.m.

Live TV Coverage

  • Paramount+: noon-2 p.m.
  • CBS: 2-7 p.m.
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

