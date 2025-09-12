Inside America’s Most Patriotic College Golf Event
Florida State University Sophomore Jack Whaley paused to take in the scene as American Dunes sprawled out before him.
“Overwhelming,” he said.
He wasn’t alone. The striking Jack Nicklaus Signature club recently hosted the fourth Annual Folds of Honor Collegiate invitational, Sept. 7-10.
Originally from Doncaster, England, Whaley was surprised by not only the dramatic setting, but also by the course’s altruistic purpose, to honor those who have served.
“You realize you’re blessed. Golf isn’t as important when you look at these sacrifices, and bad shots and little things on the course aren’t a big deal,” he said. “But this course feels like home. It is similar to UK courses where the wind is a factor. I’ve spent time learning to hit the ball high in the U.S., but here, I’ve got to keep it down.”
American Dunes is situated in Grand Haven, Michigan, a town of about 11,000 people on the shores of Lake Michigan. Since it opened, hundreds of thousands of golfers have made the pilgrimage to play this singular course dedicated to honor the sacrifices of first responders and military service members. All profits go to Folds of Honor (FOH), which provides scholarships to the families of these heroes.
The non-profit Folds of Honor was created in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, who is a rare combination of decorated F-16 fighter pilot and PGA golf professional. Rooney’s vision, , the club’s Founders, plus assorted sponsors, family, and other supporters has helped American Dunes flourish.
Greeting the collegians on a massive wall near the entrance was Nicklaus’s famous quote: “I love the game of golf but I love my country even more.” The entry is lined with plaques and the walkway features bronze bootprints.
One player was about to carry his bag through the Wall of Honor and was quickly told by a teammate, “We don’t do that. Go around the other way.” Military traditions are everywhere: Reveille in the morning, “tossing the nickel” (a sign of remembrance), and then at 1300 hours everything stops when the course falls silent and hats are removed as Taps are played and a bell chimes 13 times, an homage to the 13 folds of the flag as it’s presented by an Honor Guard to the family of a service member who has passed.
These traditions are no surprise to members of the three military service academies represented at the Collegiate: the Air Force Academy, Army and the Naval Academy, the only school with both a men’s and women’s team. Service schools face unique challenges when it comes to their athletic programs.
“Our golfers have both academic and military obligations. They’re in school, but are also working military, with very tight schedules,” says Navy women’s golf coach Kylie Baker. “We’re lucky to get 2-to-3 hours of practice at a time. When other colleges are on vacation or playing summer tournaments, my golfers are in military training. Despite that, I have a very talented team.”
Student interest is high, even though they know a five-year Navy commitment is expected after graduation. Today there’s room for more golfers on the team. Surprisingly, golf skills are not at the top of the list when schools sizing up recruits.
“I look at grades, temperament and how they treat their parents, volunteers and rules officials,’ says Baker. “I can fix golf games but cannot coach bad attitudes. They will be representing our institution.”
Navy men’s golf coach Jimmy Stubs has seen players quit due to bad shots or scores. “Not my men. The military teaches how to persevere, complete the mission and win, at whatever legitimate cost it takes. I’ve gotten letters from spectators and volunteers complimenting my team’s respect, humbleness and polite behavior.”
“It’s special what these players do; the country is in a good spot,” Baker adds.
As the FOH Collegiate continues to attract the best teams and players from around the nation, dreams of professional golf are never far away. But as any top tour professional will testify, there’s a vast chasm separating elite amateurs from tour players.
One graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy has gone on to the PGA Tour: Billy Hurley III, who served five years in the Navy, qualified for the Tour, and won the 2016 Quicken Loans National at Congressional CC, now the Rocket Classic. Hurley also has 11 career top-10 finishes, but is now sidelined due to injuries.
A Folds ambassador, Hurley was onsite this year to provide support. He believes the military prepared him for the discipline of tour competition, and offered advice for college golfers who wish to turn pro.
“You must have mental toughness and be prepared to do what others won’t do. Time management is critical. Work on your short game and putting because everyone on Tour can hit it well enough,” Hurley says.
College Golfers Soak Up American Dunes
At American Dunes, scholar-athletes are truly happy and grateful to be here.
Will King, a senior at the University of Kansas, where Lt. Col. Rooney played college golf, play all four editions of the FOH Collegiate, he knows the intricacies of the course. He was the men’s top seed but isn’t sure about chasing a Tour card, so for now he’ll play every day and continue his pre-med studies, then see how it goes.
“This feels like a professional Tour event. But even more important, my grandpa was a WWII veteran, which gives greater meaning to me. He would have chills if he was here to see it,” King says.
Florida State and Michigan State Universities were honorary event hosts, with both schools’ fielding men’s and women’s teams. MSU men’s coach Casey Lubahn is one reason the tournament exists. His father, Dale, served in Vietnam, and with military and golf in mind, he approached Rooney in 2021 with the idea of a tournament, since both Rooney and Nicklaus played college golf.
Within a year, the FOH Collegiate became one of college golf’s marquee events. This year Golf Channel broadcasted 18 hours of live coverage.
Winning a college tournament is always a great achievement but a victory here is unique, as the trophies are unlike any in college golf. An actual pilot’s helmet will find a special spot in each medalist’s trophy case and the men’s medalist will gain an exemption into the 2026 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Future plans include adding a similar exemption into an LPGA Tour event.