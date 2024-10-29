Peek Inside Golden Tee Headquarters, Where the 2025 Edition Looks Incredible
Pop quiz. What is the most successful coin-operated game of all time?
And the survey says: Golden Tee
Recently I visited Golden Tee headquarters to get a look at the secret sauce behind this iconic game and the new 2025 edition. Here's a video of the experience:
The game's co-creator Jim Zielinski gave me a look at how he has designed 3,000 holes.
It's crazy how much testing goes on here, since they also still support machines from around the world that are several decades old.
Inside headquarters, there is a Golden Tee machine in every office, work space and conference room.
It's no surprise they have won so many awards over the years—as I looked around, I found plaques and other award hardware piled up in closets. There was also a ton of really cool Golden Tee swag.
After getting a few lessons from the creators, I instantly improved at the game. The 2025 edition can't get here soon enough.