SI

Peek Inside Golden Tee Headquarters, Where the 2025 Edition Looks Incredible

Golden Tee is the most successful coin-operated game of all time, and SI's Dan Evans visited its headquarters to learn more about the company, and the new 2025 version coming soon.

Dan Evans

Golden Tee continues to evolve every year.
Golden Tee continues to evolve every year. / SI Golf/Instagram

Pop quiz. What is the most successful coin-operated game of all time? 

And the survey says: Golden Tee

Recently I visited Golden Tee headquarters to get a look at the secret sauce behind this iconic game and the new 2025 edition. Here's a video of the experience:

The game's co-creator Jim Zielinski gave me a look at how he has designed 3,000 holes.

It's crazy how much testing goes on here, since they also still support machines from around the world that are several decades old.

Inside headquarters, there is a Golden Tee machine in every office, work space and conference room.

It's no surprise they have won so many awards over the years—as I looked around, I found plaques and other award hardware piled up in closets. There was also a ton of really cool Golden Tee swag.

After getting a few lessons from the creators, I instantly improved at the game. The 2025 edition can't get here soon enough.

Published |Modified
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf