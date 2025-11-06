Inside LIV Golf's Move to Appease the Official World Golf Ranking
Since the creation of the LIV Golf League, the organization and its players have been fighting to earn OWGR points. One of the biggest hurdles facing them at the time was their 54-hole tournaments not qualifying for OWGR.
But after the fourth season of LIV, they announced Tuesday that they would be moving to a four-day 72-hole format for 2026. This is the biggest leap we have seen LIV Golf take to earn points.
In addition to the new format, LIV has done plenty of work toward getting their players the points they believe they deserve. LIV added a qualifier for 2026, taking place in January at the Black Diamond Resort in Lecanto, Florida, that will allow players to compete to earn themselves a tour card.
However, this event is not being recognized by the PGA Tour, meaning any PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, or PGA Tour Champions players will be subject to disciplinary action if they compete in the LIV Promotions.
While this solves many of LIV’s problems, it also raises many questions: Will this be enough for OWGR Points? What will the PGA Tour do next to stop LIV? Is LIV Golf becoming the PGA Tour?
