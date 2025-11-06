SI

Inside LIV Golf's Move to Appease the Official World Golf Ranking

LIV Golf will stage 72-hole tournaments next year, and the Dan's Golf World Show breaks down the decision.

Dan Evans

The new Dan's Golf World Show addresses LIV's move to 72-hole tournaments.
The new Dan's Golf World Show addresses LIV's move to 72-hole tournaments. / Dan Evans

Since the creation of the LIV Golf League, the organization and its players have been fighting to earn OWGR points. One of the biggest hurdles facing them at the time was their 54-hole tournaments not qualifying for OWGR.

But after the fourth season of LIV, they announced Tuesday that they would be moving to a four-day 72-hole format for 2026. This is the biggest leap we have seen LIV Golf take to earn points.

In addition to the new format, LIV has done plenty of work toward getting their players the points they believe they deserve. LIV added a qualifier for 2026, taking place in January at the Black Diamond Resort in Lecanto, Florida, that will allow players to compete to earn themselves a tour card.

However, this event is not being recognized by the PGA Tour, meaning any PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, or PGA Tour Champions players will be subject to disciplinary action if they compete in the LIV Promotions.

While this solves many of LIV’s problems, it also raises many questions: Will this be enough for OWGR Points? What will the PGA Tour do next to stop LIV? Is LIV Golf becoming the PGA Tour?

All of these questions and more are answered by Dan and the crew in the video above.

Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

