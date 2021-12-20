3 Tools to Build a Golf Game You Love

Listening to that voice in your head is smart, but do you like what it's saying? Here's how to retrain your brain to love your golf game.

What's the point of playing golf if you don't love your game? If "love" isn't the word you'd use to describe your current feelings about your golf game, I can help. In this episode, I share the three tools you need to pave the road to a golf game you love. Are you in?

In golf, your brain is your personal navigation system. Your brain directs your decisions, actions, reactions, and more moment by moment on the course.

And just like every type of navigation system, your brain operates specific tools that can help you reach your golf goals.

Here are the 3 inner tools that are a natural part of your hardwiring...

[2:51] 1: Your Gut - Also known as your instinct, this is the voice of your subconscious at work and it's worth listening to. Find out why.

- Also known as your instinct, this is the voice of your subconscious at work and it's worth listening to. Find out why. [4:21] 2: Your Imagination - You can use this tool to paint pictures in your mind. Therefore, it requires you to keep it in check so that what you imagine is actually what you wish your reality to be.

- You can use this tool to paint pictures in your mind. Therefore, it requires you to keep it in check so that what you imagine is actually what you wish your reality to be. [6:24] 3: Your Inner Caddy - That voice inside your head is always doing one of two things. Learn how to focus it so that it adds to your game.

- That voice inside your head is always doing one of two things. Learn how to focus it so that it adds to your game. [9:39] Episode Summary - Here you will find a quick synopsis of this episode.

Commit to consistently manage and rely on your inner tools to enhance your performance and you’ll begin to unlock the power of your mental game. Your gut, your imagination, and your inner caddy when well-disciplined can pave the road to a golf game that you love for years to come.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of She Talks Birdie coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.