Jack Nicklaus Describes Relief After Massive Lawsuit Victory
Jack Nicklaus spoke for the first time Monday since winning a $50 million judgment against the company that carries his name, saying the last few years have been difficult as he fought to be able to use his name again in business.
On Oct. 20, Nicklaus won his defamation suit against the Nicklaus Companies.
“I did this thing more for my family than for me,” Nicklaus told the Palm Beach Post. “My legacy that I will have through the years will be very important to my family. I'm 85 years old, how long will I be around? I don’t know. It’s not about me. It’s about the future and family.
“But basically,” Nicklaus added, "a big load off my shoulders.”
Nicklaus was part of a panel that convened at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and included Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Annika Sorenstam on behalf of a Conquer Cancer initiative.
As part of the event, Nicklaus brought up the lawsuit, according to the newspaper, and was cheered when he said he had prevailed three times in court. Stenson then asked if it now means he has 21 major championships instead of 18.
“These were a lot tougher,” Nicklaus said. “The golf was easy.”
Nicklaus filed the defamation suit in 2023, accusing two former associates—Howard Milstein and Andrew O’Brien—of attempting to damage his reputation. They had control of the company due to a complicated arrangement that dated to 2007 in which Nicklaus sold off a portion of it for $145 million. Nicklaus attorneys argued that rumors were circulated that he had dementia, was no longer able to manage his affairs and that he secretly was in negotiations with the LIV Golf League to become an ambassador for the Saudi-backed circuit for a figure that they said went up to $750 million.
While Milstein and O’Brien were named separately in the lawsuit, neither was found personally liable.
“My NIL [name, image, license] is very important to me, it’s very important to my family,” Nicklaus said. “Sometimes you got to stand up for it and go through what you have to go through.
“Life changes for all of us as we go along. I’ve been very blessed. Allowed me to win a few golf tournaments, make a name for myself. Protect that. It’s very important.”
Nicklaus said he expects that the lawsuit will not be resolved anytime soon.
“The proceedings, the judge, the jury were great,” he said. “I’m happy with the outcome. Obviously, there’s going to be probably appeals and that stuff. This will continue to go on for a while.”