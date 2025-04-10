Jack Nicklaus’s Wife Had the Perfect Reaction to His Shot at the Masters
As is tradition at the Masters, the event begins with three golf legends teeing off as honorary starters. Back again this year were Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson. The trio won a combined 11 green jackets during their playing days.
Nicklaus, who went second behind Player, proved he's still got it at age 85. He crushed his drive, leaving his wide Barbara—serving as his honorary caddie—thoroughly impressed.
Here's a look at the shot, followed by Barbara's reaction:
A proud wife.
Nicklaus won six Masters during his impressive career, and still holds the record for most major championships with 18. His most impressive win at Augusta was in 1986—his sixth and final—when he roared back on Sunday with a second-nine score of 30, which included an impressive streak at Amen Corner to secure the victory.
The Golden Bear's legend continues on in 2025.