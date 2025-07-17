SI

Jason Day Turning Heads With Another Bold Fashion Choice at British Open

Stephen Douglas

Jason Day was all vibes at the first round of The Open.
Jason Day was all vibes at the first round of The Open. / Photo by Andrew Redington / Getty Images

Jason Day is all about fashion. Day teed off at the first round of the 2025 British Open sporting another bold look from Malbon. This one appeared to be inspired by a deck of cards. The long sleeve version of the sweater is going to retail for $298 on the Malbon website.

Day also has a sleeveless pullover version of the design—important with the rapidly fluctuating temperatures in Northern Ireland.

Jason Day
Jason Day shows off the sleeveless version of his sweater. / Photo by Alex Pantling / R&A / R&A via Getty Image

Unfortunately, the old phrase "you look good, you play good" didn't exactly apply to day on Thursday. Day finished his first round two-over and made four bogeys.

After finishing tied for eighth place at The Masters this year, Day missed the cut at the PGA Championship and then tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open. Day missed the cut the last time The Open was at Royal Portrush in 2019 so this is clearly not the start he was hoping for this week.

