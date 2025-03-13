SI

Jason Day Withdraws From Players Championship Due to Illness

The 2016 Players Championship winner was a late withdrawal at TPC Sawgrass prior to teeing off.

Jason Day has withdrawn from the 2025 Players Championship, citing an illness.
Day won the Players in 2016 and his hopes were high entering the week. The Australian recently teamed back up with his former coach, Colin Swatton, with the results paying immediate dividends. He finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and gained 6.4 strokes putting, which he attributed due in part with the coach he’s described in the past as a “father figure.”

In the past, Day has dealt with severe vertigo. The first significant public encounter with vertigo occurred during the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay where on the final hole of his second round, he collapsed on the fairway due to dizziness.

It’s unclear at this time what specifically Day is dealing with. The past champion was replaced in the field by Danny Walker, teeing off at 8:46 a.m. ET Thursday with Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth.

