Jay Monahan Eyes PGA Tour Return to Course Currently on LIV Golf’s Schedule
In an interview with Golfweek, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan expressed a desire for the PGA Tour to return to Trump National Doral at some point in the future.
Monahan was asked about President Trump's involvement in a possible deal and whether that would include Trump-owned properties getting back onto Tour schedules.
"I'd say two things on that front. [President Trump's] focus is on solving the opportunity, and that's reunifying the game. In terms of the PGA Tour and looking to our future, that's something we would initiate. Those are two different paths. The path he's been involved on most closely is reunifying the game," Monahan said.
"We've been at Doral in the past and we would love to return."
The PGA Tour played the famed "Blue Monster" course for more than a half-century starting in 1962, and from 2007-16 Doral was a host of a World Golf Championship event. In 2016, the PGA Tour left Doral after Cadillac did not renew sponsorship with the Tour, and the WGC moved to Mexico.
When LIV Golf began, Doral returned to hosting tournaments beginning with the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship. The course would once again host the team championship in 2023 and was an individual event in 2024, won by South African Dean Burmester.
LIV will once again go to Doral for an individual event April 4-6 as players gear up for the Masters.