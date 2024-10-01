Jay Monahan Grouped With Saudi PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan at Dunhill Links
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has ventured overseas to Scotland to participate in the Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour, with Billy Horschel as his partner.
The other pro-am duo in their group for three rounds?
Dean Burmester and Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
Burmester is a South African and one of 14 LIV Golf League players in the field.
Al-Rumayyan is the governor of the Public Investment of Saudi Arabia which backs LIV Golf. He has been part of negotiations with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to bring peace among all the entities.
DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings is also in Scotland, where the tournament begins Thursday at three renowned courses: Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course in St Andrews.
Competitors play each course once before a cut is made and the final round is staged at the Old Course.
Horschel, who won the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship two weeks ago, along with Monahan, Burmester and Al Rumayyan, will begin play on Thursday morning at Carnoustie at 9 a.m. local time.
They will then head to Kingsbarns on Friday and the Old Course on Saturday.
Rory McIlroy, who is playing with his father, Gerry, is in the group behind at 9:11 a.m. The other duo in that group is South African businessman Johan Rupert, who has invited several LIV players to compete and has been pushing for an agreement. His partner is LIV golfer Louis Oosthuizen.
Other pros competing at Carnoustie on Thursday are Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Padraig Harrington.