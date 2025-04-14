Jim Nantz Had the Ultimate ‘Lay Out’ After Rory McIlroy Won the Masters
1. “Laying out” is an inside-broadcasting term that basically means announcers should be quiet after a big moment and let the sights and sounds we see and hear on our screens take over.
CBS’s Jim Nantz put on a “laying out” clinic on Sunday after Rory McIlroy finally won his first Masters to complete a career grand slam.
For nearly seven minutes after McIlroy sank the winning put in a playoff against Justin Rose, Nantz said a total of 46 words.
“The long journey is over. McIlroy has his masterpiece!” That was Nantz's call of the winning shot. Not another word was spoken for 30 seconds.
“He’s been holding that reaction in since 2014,” said analyst Trevor Immelman.
“He’s there to console his friend who he admires so much,” Nantz said 10 seconds later when cameras focused on McIlroy hugging Justin Rose.
“Justin’s a good man,” said Immelman.
“He is,” Nantz responded. “Incredible. Pure class.”
After just about another 30 seconds of silence, Nantz described McIlroy embracing his caddie, “Arm-in-arm with his best man and overcome with emotion.”
Nantz and Immelman then went silent for five straight minutes as the scene unfolding during McIlory’s walk told the story.
The payoff came at the very end as microphones picked up McIlroy saying, “All right, we gotta go get a green jacket.”
That’s how it’s done.
2. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand broke the story Sunday that Fox tried to pluck Rece Davis from ESPN, but Davis turned down Fox’s offer and re-signed with the Worldwide Leader.
I understand that everyone wants as much money as possible, but strictly from a work standpoint, it would’ve made zero sense for Davis, who hosts what is a top-three studio show in the history of sports television, and more importantly, works for the network that carries the College Football Playoff and championship game, to leave for Fox, which just has a few big-time regular-season games and the Big 10 Championship.
3. The A’s have a pitcher named Jason Alexander. When he came into Sunday’s game against the Mets, New York play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen called him, “George Costanza” in a truly cringeworthy moment. However, things turned around quickly as microphones picked up a fan in the stands screaming, “SERENITY NOW,” as Alexander went into his wind up.
4. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on ABC’s This Week Sunday for some Disney synergy to continue his, “I might or might not run for President” media tour.
5. Not only is this bush league, but it’s comical to think there is even one NBA fan in the universe who cares even one iota about Mikal Bridges’s having some bogus consecutive-games played streak.
6. This latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with longtime ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper, who makes his first appearance on the show..
Kiper talks about what the NFL draft was like when he started with ESPN in 1984, when he knew the draft was going to become a big deal as a television product and when he realized he had become the name most associated with the draft.
In addition, Kiper reveals his best analysis of all time, the pick he would most want to have back and the most shocking draft moment.
Kiper also discusses what working the draft is like from a television perspective, what the truth is about his cell phone usage, the famous incident with Bill Tobin, who has contacted him to complain about his analysis, how Tony Kornheiser explained his habit of ripping Kiper and much more.
Following Kiper, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the trend of ridiculous ballpark food, Spike Lee's Knicks fandom, the 25th anniversary of a landmark Sopranos scene and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: When Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose headed to a playoff on Sunday, I tweeted out this vintage Mike and the Mad Dog clip in which Chris “Mad Dog” Russo tells a surreal story about what happened to him once while trying to watch a golf playoff. The response from people made me so happy, I’ve decided to now post it here, as well.
