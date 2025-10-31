Jim Nantz Shares Incredible, Fatherly Advice He Received From Arnold Palmer
ESPN’s Kevin Clark was recording his podcast this week, This Is Football, with a heavy heart.
His father, Jim, had just passed away. However, Kevin Clark decided to still record his weekly episode because “my dad would want me to keep going.”
Who was his guest this week? Jim Nantz, CBS Sports’s lead play-by-play voice for the NFL and the PGA Tour.
Nantz, of course, always seems to have the perfect words, and that was evident when the two discussed the impact their fathers had on their lives.
During the interview, Nantz shared a touching story from another father figure in his life, Arnold Palmer (Nantz delivered a eulogy at Palmer's funeral in 2016). The 66-year-old recalled how many years ago, he was contemplating a career move, and a few weeks later, Palmer had advice that Nantz still carries to this day.
Below is a transcript of Nantz’s story:
One of the best pieces of advice I ever got came from Arnold Palmer, in a moment like this. My dad had not passed yet, but he was failing, and I was facing some rather large career decisions.
Actually, it was the opportunity to move over to news and leave the boyhood dream. This is all I ever wanted to do is work for CBS Sports, but now I had an opportunity to work for CBS News and leave this behind.
And it was a big opportunity, financially and beyond. But that wasn’t what was in my heart. And I grieved because my dad wasn’t capable of being able to consult me on this. He was deep down the road on with his battle with Alzheimer’s.
But there was some attention about this decision in the media. And I ended up saying, ‘I’m not taking the money. That’s not the driver for me. I have the job I always wanted. I’m staying with sports.’
So, shortly thereafter, I mean maybe two weeks after that decision had played out in the press, I saw Arnold at Augusta. It’s one of his last times as a competitor. He was on the putting green, and he looked over, he saw me and he said, ‘Hey, come over here.’
And I had been the beneficiary of a wonderful friendship with Arnold. It was so deep that actually one day I did his eulogy—I was one of his eulogists at his funeral. So anyway, he came over and he walked me through, ‘How come you made this decision? How did you come to it?’
And I told him it was hard. He said, ‘Why was it hard?’ And I said, ‘Because my dad wasn’t there to be able to talk it through.’
He says, ‘No, you don’t understand. Your dad made that decision with you.’
I said, ‘How’s that?’
He said, ‘He was talking the whole time. You just didn’t realize it. He was right here.’
‘And Arnold had big hands, like baseball mitts, and he reached [Nantz touches his chest] and almost knocked me over. He kept hitting me right here in the heart.
He says, ‘Jim, he was right here. He’s right here. He’s always gonna be right here. You were listening to him and you made that decision in concert with your father. Don’t ever forget, for as long as you’re alive and you face moments in your lifetime, you don’t know what to do. Just remember, It’s right here.’
That’s the best advice I can tell you. As you march on, your career is magical, hugely successful. It’s only gonna get bigger. So many roads to conquer and great things to go out there and achieve. He’s still gonna be right there. Just like Arnold said.