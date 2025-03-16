J.J. Spaun Benefits From Wild, But Legal, Drop in Final Round of Players Championship
Sometimes, the rules of golf can be a life savior.
In the final round of the Players Championship, J.J. Spaun hit his second shot on TPC Sawgrass’s par-5 9th in the right rough, 45 yards short of the hole.
The lie was terrible, but when he walked up to his ball, Spaun was standing on a sprinkler head, so he took relief. Then, he purposely dropped his ball on another sprinkler within the club length and got relief again, this time in the fairway.
Here’s NBC Sports’s on-course analyst Jim “Bones” Mackay explaining the situation (NBC didn’t show the drop sequence):
Spaun would hit his third shot to 6 feet en route to a birdie that at the time tied him for the lead with Rory McIlroy.
If Spaun comes away with the victory, it’s partially because he used golf’s perplexing rules to his advantage.