J.J. Spaun’s Caddie Had Special Quote About His Late Dad Helping on Winning Putt
J.J. Spaun received some help from above on his 64-foot, U.S. Open clinching-putt.
Spaun’s caddie, Mark Carens, lost his father last year on Father’s Day. Carens’s father was named Eddie, and he was a presence during their triumph at Oakmont Country Club.
On the 72nd hole, Spaun’s playing partner, Viktor Hovland, coincidentally knocked his approach just a few feet next to Spaun’s ball.
“I just knew my dad was up in the sky,” Carens told the PGA Tour, “and I know he put Viktor’s ball right behind … when J.J. was there, I was like, ‘look, Ed gave us a good read.’”
Spaun, who needed a two-putt to win, watched Hovland’s putt closely. Then, Spaun amazingly holed his effort.
“Viktor, we kind of got a good line, a good read on the speed,” Spaun said in his winner’s press conference. “I was more focused on how hard he was hitting it. I kind of knew the line already, but it looked like he gave it a pretty good whack because it started raining there for the last 10, 15 minutes. I just tried to pick my line and put a good stroke on it. I knew it was going to be a little slow.
“About 8 feet out, I kind of went up to the high side to see if it had a chance of going in, and it was like going right in. I was just in shock, disbelief that it went in and it was over.”
After the putt dropped, Spaun and Carens embraced each other. Carens was shouting, “Eddie in the sky.”